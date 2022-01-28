Meshuggah share first single from new LP ‘Immutable’ (pre-order on limited orange/red vinyl)

Swedish metal vets (and reluctant djent pioneers) Meshuggah have a new album, Immutable, on the way, due out April 1 via Atomic Fire Records (preorder on orange/red opaque vinyl). It's their ninth LP, and first since 2016's The Violent Sleep of Reason. We've teamed up with the band on an "orange/red opaque" double vinyl pressing of the album, limited to 500 copies and exclusive to our stores. Pre-order yours HERE while they last.

Here's a mock-up of the vinyl:

They've shared the first single, "The Abysmal Eye," along with a teaser for the album; stream both below.

About Immutable, guitarist Mårten Hagström says, "the title fits perfectly for where we are as a band. We’re older now. Most of us are in our fifties now, and we’ve settled into who we are. Even though we’ve been experimenting all along, I also think we’ve been the same since day one. The way we approach things and why we still make new albums, and why we still sound the way we do, it’s immutable. Humanity is immutable, too. We commit the same mistakes over and over. And we are immutable. We do what we do, and we don’t change."