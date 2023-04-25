Metal Blade’s Brian Slagel launching new book at Saint Vitus with panel, live music & more

Metal Blade Records founder Brian Slagel is following his 2017 book For The Sake Of Heaviness: The History of Metal Blade Records with a new book, Swing Of The Blade: More Stories From Metal Blade Records, due May 9. The synopsis reads:

Featuring a foreword by Slayer's Kerry King, the new book is part-memoir, part-music-business primer, and all metal — delving deep into scenes and bands that fans worldwide obsess about.

Slagel serves up more of his favorite memories about iconic musicians and events, and delves into even greater detail about his long and ongoing relationships with Metallica, Armored Saint, King Diamond, and other heavyweights. Swing of the Blade is told in Slagel's humble but authoritative voice.

His view for the last 40 years — from the studio, in the crowd, and boardroom — offers an unprecedented look into the music, business, and passion that has made both Slagel and Metal Blade champions of discovering and nurturing the best heavy music on the planet.