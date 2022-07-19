Metal supergroup Sumerlands return with Magic Circle/Pagan Altar vocalist & new LP (exclusive vinyl)

Sumerlands have announced Dreamkiller, their second album and first since their 2016 self-titled debut LP. The the retro-metal supergroup was spearheaded by guitarist/producer Arthur Rizk (best known for working with Power Trip, Code Orange, and more) and also features Eternal Champion members Brad Raub on bass and John Powers on guitar and drummer Justin DeTore (Innumerable Forms, Dream Unending), and for this album they've welcomed new vocalist Brendan Radigan (of Magic Circle and the recent Pagan Altar lineup), whose wail is perfect for the '70s/'80s-style anthems that Sumerlands love to churn out.

The album's first single is "Dreamkiller," of which Rizk says: "The ‘Dreamkiller’ instrumental section was inspired by Elton John’s ‘Funeral For a Friend’ which has the most evil sounding Bach-like guitar harmonies. I was drawing from the epicness of that song, as well as Judas Priest’s ‘Stained Class’ and Billy Joel’s ‘Movin’ Out’ which to me all typify that big 70s sound." That should give you a good idea of what to expect, and you can hear it for yourself below.

Tracklist

Twilight Points The Way

Heavens Above

Dreamkiller

Night Ride

Edge Of The Knife

Force Of A Storm

The Savior’s Lie

Death To Mercy