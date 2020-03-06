Metal tours announced: 1349/Pulchra Morte, Amenra screenings, Chrome Waves, The Sword, more

Tons of shows get announced every week, and it can be hard to keep up. Here are all the heavy music (metal, hardcore & more) tours, shows & fests that we posted on BV this week, and some new ones too...

CHROME WAVES (split w/ Gridfailure & tour dates)

Black metal/shoegaze blenders Chrome Waves and noise/industrial artist Gridfailure are releasing a split album in March (which includes a Joy Division cover by the former and a Today Is The Day cover by the latter). Chrome Waves head out on your with Vukari in June. All of those dates (including Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on June 7) here.

1349 / PULCHRA MORTE

Norwegian black metal vets 1349 and death/doom supergroup Pulcra Morte (who have a new album coming) are playing some US shows together this May in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky, right before 1349 play Indiana's Dark Lord Day Festival. Dates and more info here.

AMENRA: A FLOOD OF LIGHT SCREENINGS

There's a a new documentary on Belgian post-metal greats Amenra by Bobby Cochran, and it's getting its US premiere on March 14 & 15 at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn (2 PM matinees, tickets at door). There's also screenings in Melbourne and Belgium. Here's the synopsis:

An intimate look into the world of the Belgian post metal band in its twentieth year of existence. Amenra came into life in 1999 as an offset of the Flemish hardcore scene and grew throughout the years to become a widely respected collective that is continuously pushing the envelope on what it means to be band. Through uncommonly intense live shows, elaborate art work and collaborations with a broad spectre of artists from a slew of disciplines, the band created a completely unique universe of their own, which reaches much further than just the musical side. Photographer and videographer Bobby Cochran (°1972 California, USA) started following Amenra a few years ago on various tours of Europe, the United States and Japan. The result is an intimate portrait in which the band members and their closest collaborators reflect upon the past twenty years over stunning images and soul soothing music.

BODY COUNT

Body Count's new album Carnivore came out today (read about it here), and they also expanded their tour this week. Their schedule includes two US club shows: an NYC show on March 15 at Webster Hall with Cro-Mags and END (tickets) and an LA show at Fonda Theatre on May 20 (tickets). They also play Rocklahoma and several Europe shows and festivals, which are listed here.

THE SWORD

Austin riff rockers The Sword are on tour with Primus and Wolfmother later this year, and following the 6/17 NYC date of that tour, they'll headline their own Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on June 18 with King Buffalo. Head here for all The Sword's dates.

HEILUNG

Metal-friendly Nordic dark folk band Heilung were on tour in North America in January and they'll be back for what looks to be a one-off show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 6. "Can't wait to sing, howl and dance with you again," say the group. Tickets for that go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 AM local, with presales starting Wednesday (3/4) at 10 AM local.

HATEBREED / AFTER THE BURIAL / HAVOK / CREEPING DEATH

Not only are metalcore vets Hatebreed opening Parkway Drive's tour (alongside Knocked Loose), they're also doing this stacked headlining tour.

CREEPING DEATH (with The Acacia Strain, Rotting Out, Chamber, Fuming Mouth)

Before that Hatebreed tour, Texas hardcore-leaning death metallers Creeping Death are part of the stacked Acacia Strain/Rotting Out/Chamber/Fuming Mouth tour which is actually underway NOW.

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS

Speaking of Creeping Death, they are also on the stacked lineup of Psycho Las Vegas who also just revealed the Friday main stage lineup: Emperor, Mayhem, Satyricon, Watain, Obituary, Mgla. We knew about all these bands, but not that they all played the same stage on Friday. Stay tuned for the whole fest schedule at some point.

BRUTUS

The great Belgian post-hardcore trio Brutus will return to the US for a spring tour.

FROM AUTUMN TO ASHES

Long Island post-hardcore vets From Autumn To Ashes are playing their first shows in over four years this summer, including a hometown-area gig and Furnace Fest.

CIRCLE JERKS

Circle Jerks continue to expand their reunion tour in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Group Sex, and have now added East Coast dates.

ROBERT PLANT

Robert Plant's got a new band called Saving Grace, and they're doing their first US tour this spring.

DEVIN TOWNSEND, HAKEN, THE CONTORTIONIST

Devin's tour is underway and we caught the Brooklyn show. Check out the photos:

