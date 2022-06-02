Metallic hardcore band Capra share “Red Guillotine” video, touring with Whores & Bummer

Louisiana metallic hardcore band Capra released their killer debut LP In Transmission last year via Blacklight Media/Metal Blade, and now they've made a video for one of its most powerful songs, "Red Guillotine." Vocalist Crow Lotus says, "I wrote this song about how helpless it feels to be prey in a predatory world. Women should be celebrated for standing their ground, not ostracized and humiliated." Check it out and stream the full LP below.

As mentioned, Capra are also touring with Whores. and Bummer, including a Brooklyn show on June 25 at Saint Vitus Bar. They also play Furnace Fest. All dates are listed below.

Whores. / Bummer / Capra -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/01/2022 The End - Nashville, TN

6/02/2022 Hi Tone - Memphis, TN

6/03/2022 Three Links - Dallas, TX

6/04/2022 Parish - Austin, TX

6/05/2022 The Courtyard - Big Spring, TX

6/07/2022 Pub Rock - Scottsdale, AZ

6/08/2022 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA +

6/09/2022 Resident - Los Angeles, CA +

6/10/2022 Eli’s Mile High Club Oakland, CA

6/11/2022 Star Theater - Portland, OR

6/12/2022 Chop Suey - Seattle, WA

6/15/2022 Hi-Dive - Denver, CO

6/16/2022 Bourbon - Lincoln, NE

6/17/2022 Turf Club - St. Paul, MN *

6/18/2022 Cobra Lounge - Chicago, IL

6/19/2022 North End Pub - Lafayette, IN

6/21/2022 Small’s - Detroit, MI

6/22/2022 West Side Bowl - Youngstown, OH

6/23/2022 Photo City - Rochester, NY

6/24/2022 Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA

6/25/2022 Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

6/26/2022 Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

6/28/2022 Dobbs - Philadelphia, PA

6/29/2022 Lovedraft’s Brewery - Harrisburg, PA

6/30/2022 Golden Pony - Harrisonburg, VA

7/01/2022 Pour House - Raleigh, NC

7/02/2022 Reggie’s - Wilmington, NC

7/03/2022 New Brookland Tavern - Columbia, SC

+ = Deaf Club main support

* = no Bummer