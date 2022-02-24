Metallica announce 2 Northeast stadium shows; rare recording with Dave Mustaine getting vinyl reissue

Metallica recently announced headlining appearances at the Boston Calling and BottleRock festivals, and now they've announced two of their own U.S. stadium shows: one in Buffalo on August 11 at Highmark Stadium and one in Pittsburgh on August 14 at PNC Park. Both shows will be opened by Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM with fan club presales starting February 28.

Metallica also play a sold-out Las Vegas show at Allegiant Stadium this Friday (2/25) and they have upcoming South America and Europe dates this year too. All dates here.

In other news, Metal Blade just announced that it will give its classic 1982 compilation Metal Massacre its first vinyl reissue since 1984 on April 22, to mark the comp's 40th anniversary. The comp includes the rare version of Metallica's "Hit the Lights" with Dave Mustaine (later of Megadeth) on guitar. It will also feature the comp's original tracklist, including Ratt’s “Tell the World” and Steeler’s “Cold Day in Hell,” which were both left off later pressings. You can pre-order it from Metal Blade's website.

Stream the Dave Mustaine version of "Hit the Lights" and watch a recent pro-shot Metallica concert below.

Metallica records and merch available here.

Metallica -- 2022 US Tour Dates

2/25 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

5/27 BottleRock Napa, CA

5/29 Boston Calling Boston, MA

8/11 Highmark Stadium Buffalo, NY

8/14 PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA