Metallica announce 3rd annual All Within My Hands benefit show & auction

Metallica have announced their third annual benefit concert and auction for their non-profit All Within My Hands foundation, which supports workforce education and the fight against hunger. This year's edition happens at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on December 16, and tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10 AM PDT, with Fan Club presales starting Wednesday, September 21 at 10 AM PDT.

"We’ve got a special celebration planned along with some amazing items and experiences that will be auctioned off," the band write, "all to benefit the Foundation, with 100% of ticket and auction proceeds going directly to those in need. Established in 2017, All Within My Hands works with partners around the world to combat food insecurity, provide funds in areas of natural disaster, and support education with the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars program, now in its fourth year."

Metallica have one other show coming up, which is in NYC's Central Park on Saturday (9/24) as part of Global Citizen Festival. For those not going in person, it'll be broadcast live on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, TimesLIVE, Twitter, YouTube, and more, with ABC's primetime special Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW to follow on Sunday (9/25) at 7 PM ET.

