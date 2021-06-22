Metallica announce 53-track covers comp ft Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, PUP, My Morning Jacket, more



Metallica's 1991 smash breakthrough The Black Album turns 30 in August and to celebrate they're releasing a new edition of the album, as well as a massive 4-CD/7-LP, 53-track covers album featuring interpretations by artists from all over the music map, including St Vincent, Kamasi Washington, My Morning Jacket, Phoebe Bridgers, J. Balvin, IDLES, Flatbush Zombies, Portugal. The Man, Jason Isbell, Mac DeMarco, Moses Sumney, Rina Sawayama, PUP, The Neptunes, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Weezer, The HU, Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan, Darius Rucker, OFF!, Chris Stapleton, Diet Cig, Cage the Elephant, Miley Cyrus (feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith), and lots more.

"Enter Sandman" gets covered by six artists (Mac DeMarco, Weezer, and more), "Unforgiven" gets covered by seven artists (Diet Cig, Cage the Elephant, Moses Sumney and more), while "Nothing Else Matters" gets covered by 12 artists including Dave Gahan, My Morning Jacket, Darius Rucker and Chris Stapleton.

Profits from The Metallica Blacklist will be given to 52 different charities, all chosen by the artists who contributed to the record. Check out the full tracklist, a trailer with snippets of many of the songs and the Miley Cyrus/Elton John/etc cover of "Nothing Else Matters" below.

As for the new edition of The Black Album, the band are calling it the "definitive re-release" and it has been "remastered for ultimate sound quality" and will be available in a few different versions: a 180 gram Double Vinyl LP and Standard CD, a 3-CD Expanded Edition, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set featuring the remastered album, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, as well as tour laminate reproductions, lithographs, guitar pics, and more.

Both The Black Album remaster/box set and The Metallica Blacklist are out September 10. You can pre-order the box set in the BrooklynVegan shop and preorder Blacklist and other editions here.

THE METALLICA BLACKLIST - TRACKLIST:

CD 1:

1. Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning

2. Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco

3. Enter Sandman – Ghost

4. Enter Sandman – Juanes

5. Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama

6. Enter Sandman – Weezer

7. Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender

8. Sad But True – Jason Isbell

9. Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX

10. Sad But True – Royal Blood

11. Sad But True – St. Vincent

12. Sad But True – White Reaper

13. Sad But True – YB

CD 2:

1. Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro

2. Holier Than Thou – The Chats

3. Holier Than Thou – OFF!

4. Holier Than Thou – PUP

5. Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor

6. The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant

7. The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police

8. The Unforgiven – Diet Cig

9. The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch

10. The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash

11. The Unforgiven – José Madero

12. The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney

CD 3:

1. Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin

2. Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee

3. Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes

4. Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi

5. Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn

6. Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man

7. Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat

8. Through the Never – The HU

9. Through the Never – Tomi Owó

10. Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers

11. Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus (feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith)

12. Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan

13. Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton

14. Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy

15. Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte

CD 4:

1. Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit

2. Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket

3. Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette

4. Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker

5. Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton

6. Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR

7. Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas

8. The God That Failed – IDLES

9. The God That Failed – Imelda May

10. My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr

11. My Friend of Misery – Izïa

12. My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington

13. The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela