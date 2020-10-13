Metallica announce acoustic livestream benefit & auction

Metallica have announced a special acoustic livestream show happening November 14 from their HQ that will benefit their All Within My Hands non-profit. This will be the band's first-ever worldwide pay-per-view event, and in addition to the performance, there will also be an auction for special items and experiences, details to be announced.

The livestream starts at 5 PM Eastern on 11/14 (2 PM Pacific) and your ticket gives you access to the stream for 48 hours from the time the show starts.

All Within My Hands was established in 2017 with a intention "to have an even greater impact through a sustained and focused philanthropic commitment and hopes to inspire others to join us in making the world a better place through local community support." AWMH has donated over half a million dollars this year to COVID-19 related relief funds.

Metallica performed a special acoustic benefit for AWMH back in 2018.

