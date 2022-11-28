Metallica announce new album ’72 Seasons’ & tour with Pantera & more, share new song
Metallica have announced new album 72 Seasons which will be out April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich co-produced the album -- their first since 2016 -- with Greg Fidelman, and it's a double, coming in at at 12 songs and 77 minutes. Check out the artwork and tracklist below and pre-order 72 Seasons on vinyl and CD.
As to the title, Hetfield says, "72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”
The album's first single is burner "Lux Æterna" and you can watch the video for it, directed by Tim Saccenti, below.
Metallica have also announced the M72 World Tour, which has the band play two nights in cities around the world in 2023 and 2024. Each city gets a "No Repeat Weekend" which means: "2 Nights. 2 Different Sets. 2 Different Opening Acts. In the Round." In North America, Pantera and Mammoth WVH (WVH = Wolfgang Van Halen) are the support for Night 1, while Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills support on Night 2. All dates are listed below.
The NYC-area stop is at NJ's MetLife Stadium on August 4 & 6. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Wednesday (11/30) at 10 AM local.
These are the first-announced US shows for Pantera since they revealed that surviving members members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown would be reuniting the band for the first time since their 20043 breakup, with help from Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) on guitar and Anthrax's Charlie Benante on drums. They also have a handful of international festival appearances coming up and those are listed below too.
72 Seasons
Shadows Follow
Screaming Suicide
Sleepwalk My Life Away
You Must Burn!
Lux Æterna
Crown of Barbed Wire
Chasing Light
If Darkness Had a Son
Too Far Gone?
Room of Mirrors
Inamorata
METALLICA - M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024
Thursday, April 27 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, April 29 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena
Wednesday, May 17 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France*
Friday, May 19 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France
Friday, May 26 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion
Sunday, May 28 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion
Friday, June 16 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium**
Sunday, June 18 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium
Friday, August 4 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Sunday, August 6 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Friday, August 11 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
Sunday, August 13 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
Friday, August 18 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Sunday, August 20 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Friday, August 25 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
Sunday, August 27 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
Friday, September 1 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Friday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
Sunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
Friday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Friday, May 24 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion
Sunday, May 26 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion
Friday, June 7 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium
Sunday, June 9 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium
Friday, June 14 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium
Sunday, June 16 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium
Friday, July 5 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy
Sunday, July 7 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy
Friday, July 12 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Sunday, July 14 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Friday, August 2 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Sunday, August 4 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Friday, August 9 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Sunday, August 11 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Friday, August 16 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
Sunday, August 18 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
Friday, August 23 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
Sunday, August 25 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
Friday, August 30 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
Sunday, September 1 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
Friday, September 20 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***
Sunday, September 22 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol
Friday, September 27 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***
Sunday, September 29 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol
Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris
**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg
Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City
--
Pantera -- More 2022/2023 Tour Dates
12/02 - Texicoco, Mexico @ Hell & Heaven Metal Fest
12/06 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Monterrey Metal Fest
12/09 - Bogotá, Colombia @ Knotfest Colombia
12/11 - Santiago, Chile @ Knotfest Chile
12/12 - Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena
12/15 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Vibra São Paulo (with Judas Priest)
12/18 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Knotfest Brazil
05/26 - Sofia, Bulgaria @ Armeets Arena
05/27 - Bucharest, Romania @ Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
05/30 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra
05/31 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
06/2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring
06/2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park
06/05 - Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena
06/10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/12 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
06/13 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
06/15 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
06/21 - Hamburg, Germany @ Edel Optics
06/22-24 - Oslo, Norway @ Tons Of Rock