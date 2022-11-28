Metallica announce new album ’72 Seasons’ & tour with Pantera & more, share new song

Metallica have announced new album 72 Seasons which will be out April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich co-produced the album -- their first since 2016 -- with Greg Fidelman, and it's a double, coming in at at 12 songs and 77 minutes. Check out the artwork and tracklist below and pre-order 72 Seasons on vinyl and CD.

As to the title, Hetfield says, "72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

The album's first single is burner "Lux Æterna" and you can watch the video for it, directed by Tim Saccenti, below.

Metallica have also announced the M72 World Tour, which has the band play two nights in cities around the world in 2023 and 2024. Each city gets a "No Repeat Weekend" which means: "2 Nights. 2 Different Sets. 2 Different Opening Acts. In the Round." In North America, Pantera and Mammoth WVH (WVH = Wolfgang Van Halen) are the support for Night 1, while Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills support on Night 2. All dates are listed below.

The NYC-area stop is at NJ's MetLife Stadium on August 4 & 6. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Wednesday (11/30) at 10 AM local.

These are the first-announced US shows for Pantera since they revealed that surviving members members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown would be reuniting the band for the first time since their 20043 breakup, with help from Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) on guitar and Anthrax's Charlie Benante on drums. They also have a handful of international festival appearances coming up and those are listed below too.

72 Seasons

Shadows Follow

Screaming Suicide

Sleepwalk My Life Away

You Must Burn!

Lux Æterna

Crown of Barbed Wire

Chasing Light

If Darkness Had a Son

Too Far Gone?

Room of Mirrors

Inamorata

METALLICA - M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024

Thursday, April 27 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, April 29 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena

Wednesday, May 17 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France*

Friday, May 19 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France

Friday, May 26 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion

Sunday, May 28 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion

Friday, June 16 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium**

Sunday, June 18 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium

Friday, August 4 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 6 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 11 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Sunday, August 13 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Friday, August 18 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Sunday, August 20 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 25 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 27 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Friday, September 1 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Friday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

Sunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Friday, May 24 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion

Sunday, May 26 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion

Friday, June 7 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium

Sunday, June 9 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium

Friday, June 14 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium

Sunday, June 16 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium

Friday, July 5 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy

Sunday, July 7 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy

Friday, July 12 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sunday, July 14 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Friday, August 2 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Sunday, August 4 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Friday, August 9 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Sunday, August 11 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Friday, August 16 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

Sunday, August 18 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

Friday, August 23 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Sunday, August 25 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Friday, August 30 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Sunday, September 1 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Friday, September 20 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 22 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

Friday, September 27 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 29 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City

Pantera -- More 2022/2023 Tour Dates

12/02 - Texicoco, Mexico @ Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

12/06 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Monterrey Metal Fest

12/09 - Bogotá, Colombia @ Knotfest Colombia

12/11 - Santiago, Chile @ Knotfest Chile

12/12 - Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

12/15 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Vibra São Paulo (with Judas Priest)

12/18 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Knotfest Brazil

05/26 - Sofia, Bulgaria @ Armeets Arena

05/27 - Bucharest, Romania @ Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

05/30 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

05/31 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

06/2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

06/2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

06/05 - Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

06/10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/12 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

06/13 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

06/15 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

06/21 - Hamburg, Germany @ Edel Optics

06/22-24 - Oslo, Norway @ Tons Of Rock