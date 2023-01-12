Metallica announce single day tickets for M72 World Tour

Metallica will head on their M72 World Tour starting in April and running through 2024. The outing has them playing two nights in cities around the world for a "No Repeat Weekend," which means "2 Nights. 2 Different Sets. 2 Different Opening Acts. In the Round." Two-night ticket packages went on sale when the tour was announced in November, and now Metallica has announced single night tickets, which go on sale starting Friday, January 20 at 10 AM local time. A fan club presale for Fifth Members starts Monday, January 16 at 9 AM local (in North America) and 10 AM local (in Europe). Fanclub members can request a presale code here.

Pantera's current lineup and Mammoth WVH (WVH = Wolfgang Van Halen) are the support for Night 1 in North America, with Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills opening Night 2. The trek includes NYC-area shows at East Rutherford, NJ's MetLife Stadium on August 4 and August 6. The two-night package for those shows is also still available.

See all of Metallica's upcoming dates below.

72 Seasons, the band's new album, will be out in April, and you can pre-order it on vinyl and CD in the BV store, watch the video for first single "Lux Æterna" below.

METALLICA: 2023-2024 TOUR

Apr 27 & 29, 2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA

May 17 & 19, 2023 Paris, France Stade de France*

May 26 & 28, 2023 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion

Jun 16 & 18, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi Stadium**

Aug 4 & 6, 2023 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug 11 & 13, 2023 Montreal, Canada Stade Olympique

Aug 18 & 20, 2023 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Aug 25 & 27, 2023 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

Sep 1 & 3, 2023 Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium

Nov 3 & 5, 2023 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

Nov 10 & 12, 2023 Detroit, MI Ford Field

May 24 & 26, 2024 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

Jun 7 & 9, 2024 Helsinki, Finland Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Jun 14 & 16, 2024 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium

Jul 5 & 7, 2024 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

Jul 12 & 14, 2024 Madrid, Spain Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Aug 2 & 4, 2024 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug 9 & 11, 2024 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug 16 & 18, 2024 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug 23 & 25, 2024 Edmonton, Canada Commonwealth Stadium

Aug 30 & Sep 1, 2024 Seattle, WA Lumen Field

Sep 20 & 22, 2024 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol***

Sep 27 & 29, 2024 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol***

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

* Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills play Show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play Show 2 in Paris

** Volbeat replaces Architects on Show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*** Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City