Metallica announce “Takeover” events during tour: NYC w/ Prong, Overkill, more

Metallica's massive M72 world tour has them playing two night stands in cities around the world this year and through 2024, and at their upcoming weekends in the NYC-area, Montreal, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, St. Louis and Detroit, there will be "takeover" events, including film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, tribute bands, special performances by friends and family, and more.

Every takeover weekend includes: shows by OTTO (featuring Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo) and Bastardane; a Metallica film fest featuring "Three Films - Three Eras"; and shows with Metallica tribute acts Damage Inc, Motorbreath and Sandman.

The NYC area Metallica shows are Metlife Stadium on August 4 & 6 with Pantera and Mammoth WVH on Night 1 and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on Night 2. As part of their Takeover weekend, NYC vets Prong will play a pre-game show in the Metlife parking lot on August 4, while NJ's Overkill will play August 6.

On Saturday, August 5, the Metallica Film Fest happens at Gramercy Theatre starting at noon, while OTTO & Bastardane play Gramercy that night. The tribute bands play Irving Plaza. Tickets for the three August 5 events go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10 AM with presales on Thursday at 10 AM with code DISCO. Check out posters for the NYC events below.

The Metallica Takeover shows are part of OTTTO and Bastardane's tour, which runs through August. All dates are listed below.

METALLICA 2023 TAKEOVER EVENTS

NEW JERSEY & NEW YORK

Friday, August 4

Pre-Show Gig with Prong @ MetLife Parking Lot

Metallica Night 1 @ MetLife Stadium

Saturday, August 5

Metallica Film Fest @ The Gramercy Theatre

OTTTO & Bastardane @ The Gramercy Theatre

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Irving Plaza

Sunday, August 6

Pre-Show Gig with Overkill @ MetLife Parking Lot

Metallica Night 2 @ MetLife Stadium

MONTREAL

Friday, August 11

Metallica Night 1 @ Stade Olympique

Saturday, August 12

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Theatre Fairmount

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Corona Theatre

Sunday, August 13

Metallica Night 2 @ Stade Olympique

DALLAS/ARLINGTON

Friday, August 18

Pre-Show Gig with Fugitive & Tribal Gaze @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage

Metallica Night 1 @ AT&T Stadium

Saturday, August 19

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Fugitive, 200 Stab Wounds, SpiritWorld, and Tribal Gaze @ South Side Ballroom

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Three Links

Sunday, August 20

Pre-Show Gig with 200 Stab Wounds & SpiritWorld @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage

Metallica Night 2 @ AT&T Stadium

LOS ANGELES

Friday, August 25

Metallica Night 1 @ SoFi Stadium

Saturday, August 26

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Viper Room

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Whisky a Go Go

Sunday, August 27

Metallica Night 2 @ SoFi Stadium

PHOENIX/GLENDALE

Friday, September 1

Metallica Night 1 @ State Farm Stadium

Saturday, September 2

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Cresent Ballroom

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Van Buren

Sunday, September 3

Metallica Night 2 @ State Farm Stadium

ST. LOUIS

Friday, November 3

Metallica Night 1 @ The Dome at America's Center

Saturday, November 4

Metallica Film Fest @ Hi-Pointe

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Delmar Hall

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Ballpark Village

Sunday, November 5

Metallica Night 2 @ The Dome at America's Center

DETROIT

Friday, November 10

Metallica Night 1 @ Ford Field

Saturday, November 11

OTTTO & Bastardane @ The Sanctuary

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ St. Andrew's Hall

Sunday, November 12

Metallica Night 2 @ Ford Field

OTTTO/Bastardane - 2023 tour dates:

August 5 New York, NY The Gramercy Theatre *

August 6 Hartford, CT Webster Underground

August 8 Boston, MA Sonia

August 9 Portland, ME Geno’s Rock Club

August 11 Quebec City, QC Bar L’Anti

August 12 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmont *

August 13 Toronto, ON Hard Luck

August 15 Cincinnati, OH Madison Live!

August 16 Nashville, TN The Basement

August 17 Memphis, TN Growlers

August 19 Dallas, TX Three Links *

August 20 Lubbock, TX Jake’s Sports Café

August 22 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep **

August 23 Denver, CO Larimer Lounge **

August 26 Los Angeles, CA TBA *

August 27 Bakersfield, CA Temblor Brewing Company

August 28 San Diego, CA Soda Bar

August 30 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post

August 31 Fresno, CA Strummers

September 2 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom *

November 4 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall *

November 11 Detroit, MI The Sanctuary *

*-Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover performances

**-Bastardane only