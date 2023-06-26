Metallica announce “Takeover” events during tour: NYC w/ Prong, Overkill, more
Metallica's massive M72 world tour has them playing two night stands in cities around the world this year and through 2024, and at their upcoming weekends in the NYC-area, Montreal, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, St. Louis and Detroit, there will be "takeover" events, including film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, tribute bands, special performances by friends and family, and more.
Every takeover weekend includes: shows by OTTO (featuring Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo) and Bastardane; a Metallica film fest featuring "Three Films - Three Eras"; and shows with Metallica tribute acts Damage Inc, Motorbreath and Sandman.
The NYC area Metallica shows are Metlife Stadium on August 4 & 6 with Pantera and Mammoth WVH on Night 1 and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on Night 2. As part of their Takeover weekend, NYC vets Prong will play a pre-game show in the Metlife parking lot on August 4, while NJ's Overkill will play August 6.
On Saturday, August 5, the Metallica Film Fest happens at Gramercy Theatre starting at noon, while OTTO & Bastardane play Gramercy that night. The tribute bands play Irving Plaza. Tickets for the three August 5 events go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10 AM with presales on Thursday at 10 AM with code DISCO. Check out posters for the NYC events below.
The Metallica Takeover shows are part of OTTTO and Bastardane's tour, which runs through August. All dates are listed below.
METALLICA 2023 TAKEOVER EVENTS
NEW JERSEY & NEW YORK
Friday, August 4
Pre-Show Gig with Prong @ MetLife Parking Lot
Metallica Night 1 @ MetLife Stadium
Saturday, August 5
Metallica Film Fest @ The Gramercy Theatre
OTTTO & Bastardane @ The Gramercy Theatre
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Irving Plaza
Sunday, August 6
Pre-Show Gig with Overkill @ MetLife Parking Lot
Metallica Night 2 @ MetLife Stadium
MONTREAL
Friday, August 11
Metallica Night 1 @ Stade Olympique
Saturday, August 12
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Theatre Fairmount
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Corona Theatre
Sunday, August 13
Metallica Night 2 @ Stade Olympique
DALLAS/ARLINGTON
Friday, August 18
Pre-Show Gig with Fugitive & Tribal Gaze @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage
Metallica Night 1 @ AT&T Stadium
Saturday, August 19
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Fugitive, 200 Stab Wounds, SpiritWorld, and Tribal Gaze @ South Side Ballroom
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Three Links
Sunday, August 20
Pre-Show Gig with 200 Stab Wounds & SpiritWorld @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage
Metallica Night 2 @ AT&T Stadium
LOS ANGELES
Friday, August 25
Metallica Night 1 @ SoFi Stadium
Saturday, August 26
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Viper Room
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Whisky a Go Go
Sunday, August 27
Metallica Night 2 @ SoFi Stadium
PHOENIX/GLENDALE
Friday, September 1
Metallica Night 1 @ State Farm Stadium
Saturday, September 2
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Cresent Ballroom
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Van Buren
Sunday, September 3
Metallica Night 2 @ State Farm Stadium
ST. LOUIS
Friday, November 3
Metallica Night 1 @ The Dome at America's Center
Saturday, November 4
Metallica Film Fest @ Hi-Pointe
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Delmar Hall
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Ballpark Village
Sunday, November 5
Metallica Night 2 @ The Dome at America's Center
DETROIT
Friday, November 10
Metallica Night 1 @ Ford Field
Saturday, November 11
OTTTO & Bastardane @ The Sanctuary
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ St. Andrew's Hall
Sunday, November 12
Metallica Night 2 @ Ford Field
OTTTO/Bastardane - 2023 tour dates:
August 5 New York, NY The Gramercy Theatre *
August 6 Hartford, CT Webster Underground
August 8 Boston, MA Sonia
August 9 Portland, ME Geno’s Rock Club
August 11 Quebec City, QC Bar L’Anti
August 12 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmont *
August 13 Toronto, ON Hard Luck
August 15 Cincinnati, OH Madison Live!
August 16 Nashville, TN The Basement
August 17 Memphis, TN Growlers
August 19 Dallas, TX Three Links *
August 20 Lubbock, TX Jake’s Sports Café
August 22 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep **
August 23 Denver, CO Larimer Lounge **
August 26 Los Angeles, CA TBA *
August 27 Bakersfield, CA Temblor Brewing Company
August 28 San Diego, CA Soda Bar
August 30 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post
August 31 Fresno, CA Strummers
September 2 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom *
November 4 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall *
November 11 Detroit, MI The Sanctuary *
*-Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover performances
**-Bastardane only