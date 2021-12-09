Metallica livestreaming upcoming 40th anniversary shows for free

Metallica are playing 40th anniversary shows in San Francisco on December 17 & 19 at the Chase Center, and the band have just announced that they'll be livestreaming them both for free via Amazon Music and Prime Video. Amazon music channel The Coda Collection is presenting the livestreams, which will also be available to watch via Amazon Music's Twitch channel. The livestreams start at 9 PM Pacific / 12 Midnight Eastern each night. Learn more here.

In conjunction with the 40th anniversary shows, Metallica has announced “The Metallica Takeover,” a guest-hosted station available through Amazon Music Unlimited, that features band members sharing stories from throughout their four decades together, interspersed with songs from throughout their discography.

This year Metallica also celebrated the 30th anniversary of The Black Album with a deluxe reissue and a 53-song tribute album featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Jason Isbell, St Vincent, Kamasi Washington, IDLES, Weezer, and more. You can pick up both, along with lots of other Metallica vinyl and merch, in the BV shop.