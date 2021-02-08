Metallica played the ‘Colbert’ Super Bowl special (watch)

Metallica still haven't played the Super Bowl halftime show (that honor went to The Weeknd this year), but for 2021 they did appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's post-Super Bowl special, where they ripped through a rendition of their classic track "Enter Sandman." It was their first live performance since their acoustic livestream in November, and they were filmed surrounded by amps from previous tours and special sets in the background, which, according to the YouTube description, include:

Metallica Night at AT&T Stadium, San Francisco, CA May 2, 2015 Metallica Night at Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA April 26, 2019 NBA Finals Game 3 at Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA June 5, 2019 Metallica 30th Anniversary Celebration, San Francisco, CA, Dec 5, 7 and 9, 2011 Mariano Rivera Day, Yankee Stadium, New York, NY September 22, 2013 ("Enter Sandman") X-Games, Texas Speedway, Austin, TX, June 6, 2015 "Racing Stripe M" from the St. Anger Tour, 2003-2004 "Vulturus" from the Death Magnetic Tour, 2008-2010 The American Music Awards, November 16, 2003 Los Premios MTV Latin America, October 16, 2008 "DeHaan" surprise set at Orion Music + More Festival, Belle Isle, Detroit, MI, June 8, 2013 The WorldWired Tour 2017-2019 and the "Now That We're Dead" music video

