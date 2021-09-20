Metallica playing intimate Chicago show at Metro tonight

Metallica recently made their return to the stage after, according to them, 738 days, with a surprise, last minute, intimate show at the 500-capacity Independent in San Francisco. Tonight they're doing another intimate show in another city, Chicago. The show is at the Metro, where they last played in 1983, and tickets are on sale only at the venue box office in person.

On their site, Metallica write:

THAT was way too much fun last week as we finally played in front of real live fans for the first time in over two years in our hometown of San Francisco. So why not do it again?? This time we’re in Chicago and we’ll be hitting the stage at the storied Metro on Clark Street tonight... our first time back there since 1983!!

Head on down to Metro now to pick up your wristband for tonight’s show. Here’s everything you need to know:

How to get in:

Wristbands are on sale at the Metro Box Office only now.

Per venue policy, you must show proof of full vaccination before you may purchase your wristband with final dose administered no less than 14 days before today. Proof of vaccination is your vaccination card (either a photocopy or photo on phone of vaccine card are acceptable), plus a government issued ID.

$20 cash only, 1 per person.

A wristband will be put on you at time of purchase, so you must purchase for yourself. If the wristband shows any evidence of tampering, it will be void.

Once you have your wristband, you must leave the venue.

Show time:

The line for the concert will open at 6:00 PM CT.

Doors will open at 7:00 PM CT.

Show starts at 8:30 PM CT.

What to bring:

Small bags only – no backpacks allowed.