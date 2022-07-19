Metallica, Porno for Pyros, IDLES & more streaming live from Lollapalooza (schedule)

The 2022 edition of Lollapalooza happens later this month, Thursday, July 28 - Sunday, July 31, and as mentioned, Hulu will be streaming select sets live. They've announced the initial streaming schedule, which includes Metallica, Tove Lo, The Wombats, and more on Thursday; Machine Gun Kelly, Don Toliver, Coi Leray, Cordae, Tinashe, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, and more on Friday; IDLES, Kygo, Wallows, Dashboard Confessional, Hinds, and more on Saturday; and Denzel Curry, Banks, J. Hope, Porno for Pyros, Beach Bunny, and more on Sunday. See it below.

Porno for Pyros (who recently played a Los Angeles show) and J. Hope are both more recent additions to the Lolla lineup, replacing Jane's Addiction and Doja Cat, respectively.

LOLLALPALOOZA LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE ON HULU (ALL TIMES IN EASTERN)

THURSDAY, JULY 28

CHANNEL 1

3:25 PM Bijou

4:00 PM Inhaler

5:15 PM Still Woozy

6:15 PM The Wombats

6:45 PM Tove Lo

11:15 PM Metallica

FRIDAY, JULY 29

CHANNEL 1

2:00 PM Jasiah

3:45 PM Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

4:45 PM Tinashe

5:45 PM Cordae

6:45 PM Coi Leray

8:45 PM Don Toliver

9:30 PM Machine Gun Kelly

CHANNEL 2

2:00 PM Jordy

3:00 PM Maddy O'Neal

3:45 PM Whipped Cream

4:30 PM Mahalia

5:30 PM LP Globbi

SATURDAY, JULY 30

CHANNEL 1

2:00 PM Crawlers

3:45 PM Hinds

5:45 PM Dashboard Confessional

9:00 PM Wallows

11:00 PM Kygo

CHANNEL 2

2:00 PM Stellar

3:30 PM Evan Giia

4:30 PM Surf Mesa

6:00 PM Blxst

9:30 PM IDLES

SUNDAY, JULY 31

CHANNEL 1

2:45 PM Erica Banks

3:30 PM Zoe Wees

4:30 PM Djo

6:20 PM Beach Bunny

7:45 PM Porno for Pyros

10:00 PM J. Hope

11:00 PM Denzel Curry

CHANNEL 2

4:00 PM Habstrakt

6:00 PM Atliens

7:00 PM Gordo

8:15 PM Banks

11:00 PM John Summit

See pictures from the 2021 edition of Lollapalooza below.