Metallica, Porno for Pyros, IDLES & more streaming live from Lollapalooza (schedule)
The 2022 edition of Lollapalooza happens later this month, Thursday, July 28 - Sunday, July 31, and as mentioned, Hulu will be streaming select sets live. They've announced the initial streaming schedule, which includes Metallica, Tove Lo, The Wombats, and more on Thursday; Machine Gun Kelly, Don Toliver, Coi Leray, Cordae, Tinashe, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, and more on Friday; IDLES, Kygo, Wallows, Dashboard Confessional, Hinds, and more on Saturday; and Denzel Curry, Banks, J. Hope, Porno for Pyros, Beach Bunny, and more on Sunday. See it below.
Porno for Pyros (who recently played a Los Angeles show) and J. Hope are both more recent additions to the Lolla lineup, replacing Jane's Addiction and Doja Cat, respectively.
LOLLALPALOOZA LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE ON HULU (ALL TIMES IN EASTERN)
THURSDAY, JULY 28
CHANNEL 1
3:25 PM Bijou
4:00 PM Inhaler
5:15 PM Still Woozy
6:15 PM The Wombats
6:45 PM Tove Lo
11:15 PM Metallica
FRIDAY, JULY 29
CHANNEL 1
2:00 PM Jasiah
3:45 PM Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
4:45 PM Tinashe
5:45 PM Cordae
6:45 PM Coi Leray
8:45 PM Don Toliver
9:30 PM Machine Gun Kelly
CHANNEL 2
2:00 PM Jordy
3:00 PM Maddy O'Neal
3:45 PM Whipped Cream
4:30 PM Mahalia
5:30 PM LP Globbi
SATURDAY, JULY 30
CHANNEL 1
2:00 PM Crawlers
3:45 PM Hinds
5:45 PM Dashboard Confessional
9:00 PM Wallows
11:00 PM Kygo
CHANNEL 2
2:00 PM Stellar
3:30 PM Evan Giia
4:30 PM Surf Mesa
6:00 PM Blxst
9:30 PM IDLES
SUNDAY, JULY 31
CHANNEL 1
2:45 PM Erica Banks
3:30 PM Zoe Wees
4:30 PM Djo
6:20 PM Beach Bunny
7:45 PM Porno for Pyros
10:00 PM J. Hope
11:00 PM Denzel Curry
CHANNEL 2
4:00 PM Habstrakt
6:00 PM Atliens
7:00 PM Gordo
8:15 PM Banks
11:00 PM John Summit
See pictures from the 2021 edition of Lollapalooza below.