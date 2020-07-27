Watch Metallica’s newly-released 1989 “Damaged Justice” concert video

Metallica have been releasing live concert videos from their archives weekly throughout coronavirus lockdown for their Metallica Mondays series, and week's edition is a classic one: the final show of the "Damaged Justice" tour, which was in support of 1988's ...And Justice for All, the first album by the lineup of James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich, and new bassist Jason Newsted (who replaced Cliff Burton following the tragic 1986 bus crash that resulted in Burton's death). This show happened September 23, 1989 at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, and the setlist was split pretty evenly between Metallica's first four albums, and also included covers of Misfits, Killing Joke, Diamond Head and Budgie across its three encores (full setlist below). The band note that the video is bootleg camcorder footage, but it's been synched with audio straight from the soundboard.

UPDATE: Tune in right here:

Other recent Metallica Mondays include the Master of Puppets 20th anniversary show, a 1983 Chicago show, a 1994 Mountain View, CA show, a 1991 Michigan show, and more.

In other news, Metallica will release S&M², the concert film of their 20th anniversary shows celebrating their 1999 orchestral S&M concerts San Francisco Symphony, on August 28.

In other other news Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett also paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green and contributed to two upcoming Peter Green tribute projects.

--

SETLIST: Metallica @ Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre 9/23/1989

Blackened

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Harvester of Sorrow

The Four Horsemen

The Thing That Should Not Be

Bass Solo

Master of Puppets

Fade to Black

Seek & Destroy

...And Justice for All

Encore:

One

Creeping Death

Guitar Solo

Battery

Encore 2:

Last Caress (Misfits cover)

Am I Evil? (Diamond Head cover) (half)

Damage, Inc.

Encore 3:

Breadfan (Budgie cover)