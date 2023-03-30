Metallica share ’72 Seasons’ title track & music video

Metallica has shared the fourth single off their upcoming album 72 Seasons, and this one's the title track. This one clocks in at nearly eight minutes, and like the first three singles, it finds 'Tallica sticking to their classic '80s thrash vibes. Listen and watch Tim Saccenti-directed video below.

Metallica are all but confirmed to be playing Goldenvoice's new Power Trip fest at the Coachella location this fall with Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Tool, and Guns N' Roses (official announcement coming today), and they've also got their upcoming M72 World Tour, which features two nights in each city with no repeat setlists and different openers at each. That tour hits the NYC-area on August 4 & 6 with Pantera and Mammoth WVH on night one and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on night two.

METALLICA: 2023-2024 TOUR

Apr 27 & 29, 2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA

May 17 & 19, 2023 Paris, France Stade de France*

May 26 & 28, 2023 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion

Jun 16 & 18, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi Stadium**

Aug 4 & 6, 2023 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug 11 & 13, 2023 Montreal, Canada Stade Olympique

Aug 18 & 20, 2023 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Aug 25 & 27, 2023 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

Sep 1 & 3, 2023 Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium

Nov 3 & 5, 2023 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

Nov 10 & 12, 2023 Detroit, MI Ford Field

May 24 & 26, 2024 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

Oct 8, 2023 Indio, CA Power Trip

Jun 7 & 9, 2024 Helsinki, Finland Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Jun 14 & 16, 2024 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium

Jul 5 & 7, 2024 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

Jul 12 & 14, 2024 Madrid, Spain Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Aug 2 & 4, 2024 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug 9 & 11, 2024 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug 16 & 18, 2024 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug 23 & 25, 2024 Edmonton, Canada Commonwealth Stadium

Aug 30 & Sep 1, 2024 Seattle, WA Lumen Field

Sep 20 & 22, 2024 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol***

Sep 27 & 29, 2024 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol***

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

* Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills play Show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play Show 2 in Paris

** Volbeat replaces Architects on Show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*** Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City