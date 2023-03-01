Metallica share “If Darkness Had A Son” off upcoming album ’72 Seasons’

Metallica have shared the third single off their upcoming album 72 Seasons, "If Darkness Had A Son." It clocks in at seven minutes, and it's full of familiar Metallica tricks. Check out the song and its shadowy, Tim Saccenti-directed performance video below.

Metallica are also gearing up for their M72 World Tour, which finds them playing two nights in cities around the world for a "No Repeat Weekend," which means "2 Nights. 2 Different Sets. 2 Different Opening Acts. In the Round." The Pantera reunion lineup and Mammoth WVH (WVH = Wolfgang Van Halen) are opening night one, and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills are opening night two. The NYC-area gets stops on August 4 and August 6 at MetLife Stadium.

METALLICA: 2023-2024 TOUR

Apr 27 & 29, 2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA

May 17 & 19, 2023 Paris, France Stade de France*

May 26 & 28, 2023 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion

Jun 16 & 18, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi Stadium**

Aug 4 & 6, 2023 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug 11 & 13, 2023 Montreal, Canada Stade Olympique

Aug 18 & 20, 2023 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Aug 25 & 27, 2023 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

Sep 1 & 3, 2023 Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium

Nov 3 & 5, 2023 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

Nov 10 & 12, 2023 Detroit, MI Ford Field

May 24 & 26, 2024 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

Jun 7 & 9, 2024 Helsinki, Finland Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Jun 14 & 16, 2024 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium

Jul 5 & 7, 2024 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

Jul 12 & 14, 2024 Madrid, Spain Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Aug 2 & 4, 2024 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug 9 & 11, 2024 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug 16 & 18, 2024 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug 23 & 25, 2024 Edmonton, Canada Commonwealth Stadium

Aug 30 & Sep 1, 2024 Seattle, WA Lumen Field

Sep 20 & 22, 2024 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol***

Sep 27 & 29, 2024 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol***

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

* Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills play Show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play Show 2 in Paris

** Volbeat replaces Architects on Show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*** Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City