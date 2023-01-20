Metallica share new song & video, “Screaming Suicide”

Metallica have shared the second single from their upcoming new album 72 Seasons. It's called "Screaming Suicide," and it finds the band staying faithful to the classic thrash formula that they helped invent. They said in a statement:

"Screaming Suicide" addresses the taboo word of suicide. The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside. It’s ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.

Watch the video for the new song below. The album comes out April 14.

Metallica are also gearing up for their M72 World Tour, which finds them playing two nights in cities around the world for a "No Repeat Weekend," which means "2 Nights. 2 Different Sets. 2 Different Opening Acts. In the Round." The Pantera reunion lineup and Mammoth WVH (WVH = Wolfgang Van Halen) are opening night one, and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills are opening night two. The NYC-area gets stops on August 4 and August 6 at MetLife Stadium. Single-day tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (1/20) at 10 AM local time, and two-night packages are on sale now.

METALLICA: 2023-2024 TOUR

Apr 27 & 29, 2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA

May 17 & 19, 2023 Paris, France Stade de France*

May 26 & 28, 2023 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion

Jun 16 & 18, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi Stadium**

Aug 4 & 6, 2023 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug 11 & 13, 2023 Montreal, Canada Stade Olympique

Aug 18 & 20, 2023 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Aug 25 & 27, 2023 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

Sep 1 & 3, 2023 Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium

Nov 3 & 5, 2023 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

Nov 10 & 12, 2023 Detroit, MI Ford Field

May 24 & 26, 2024 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

Jun 7 & 9, 2024 Helsinki, Finland Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Jun 14 & 16, 2024 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium

Jul 5 & 7, 2024 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

Jul 12 & 14, 2024 Madrid, Spain Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Aug 2 & 4, 2024 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug 9 & 11, 2024 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug 16 & 18, 2024 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug 23 & 25, 2024 Edmonton, Canada Commonwealth Stadium

Aug 30 & Sep 1, 2024 Seattle, WA Lumen Field

Sep 20 & 22, 2024 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol***

Sep 27 & 29, 2024 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol***

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

* Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills play Show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play Show 2 in Paris

** Volbeat replaces Architects on Show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*** Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City

--

Metallica also also provides these resources if you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide:

United States

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline - https://988lifeline.org, 1-800-273-8255 or 988

One Tribe Foundation - https://1tribefoundation.org, 1-214-462-7229

Australia

headspace - https://headspace.org.au, 1800 650 890

Lifeline - https://www.lifeline.org.au, 13 11 14

Kids Helpline - https://kidshelpline.com.au, 1800 55 1800

Beyond Blue - https://www.beyondblue.org.au, 1300 22 4636

Denmark

Livslinien - https://www.livslinien.dk, 70 201 201

Germany

TelefonSeelsorge Deutschland - https://www.telefonseelsorge.de, 0800 111 0 111, 0800 111 0 222, or 116 123

New Zealand

New Zealand Depression Helpline - https://www.depression.org.nz, 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Norway

Sidetmedord Hjelpetelefonen - https://www.sidetmedord.no, 116 123 and, for young people, 116 111

United Kingdom

Samaritans - https://www.samaritans.org, 116 123