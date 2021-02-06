Metallica shirts & records in our shop (for all your TikTok needs)

Grab Metallica shirts and albums in the BrooklynVegan shop...

In response to comments like "somehow I doubt you like Metallica," and "name 3 Metallica songs," TikTok user @zariasmusic --- after wearing a Metallica shirt in a video -- now famously proved the haters wrong by proceeding to shred on covers of "Master Of Puppets," "Enter Sandman," and "One." Speaking to Loudwire, Zaria said her first recognition of Metallica came in fifth grade when a teacher showed her a version of "Enter Sandman" put to footage of the Virginia Hokies team. "I just remember hearing the [open] and my little ears just perked up and I thought this is the best thing I’ve ever heard in my life. Slowly, from eighth grade, I just became more and more interested in it, and I think by ninth grade, literally the whole year, I only listened to Metallica and that is not a joke.” You can watch her play, below.

Meanwhile, while Metallica, once again, aren't playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year (The Weeknd is), you will be able to catch a set from them on Sunday night (2/7) on the Super Bowl edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, airing at 11:35 PM ET on CBS.