Watch Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ 20th anniversary show in full

Metallica have been releasing live concert videos from their archives weekly throughout coronavirus lockdown for their Metallica Mondays series, and this week's show is an exciting one. 6/6/06 found the band performing their 1986 classic Master of Puppets in full in Berrlin to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and tonight (7/20) they are streaming that show. According to Setlist.fm, they also did a Ramones cover with Avenged Sevenfold during the encore. Tune in right here at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

UPDATE: Watch now!

Speaking of Metallica 20th anniversaries, they celebrated two decades of their 1999 S&M concerts with the San Francisco Symphony at their last two pre-coronavirus shows. Video of the full shows comes out in August, but you can watch two songs, ""Nothing Else Matters" and "All Within My Hands," now.

One of Metallica's recent 'Metallica Mondays' streams was from way back in 1983 and you can scroll down to watch that one...