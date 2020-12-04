Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Mick Fleetwood & Billy Gibbons release “The Green Manalishi” cover

As mentioned, Mick Fleetwood is releasing his all-star tribute concert to his late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Peter Green as a live album/film in 2021 (the film hits theaters in March and the album comes out April 30 - pre-order). They've now released official video of "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" with ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons on lead vocals/guitar and Peter's friend Kirk Hammett of Metallica (the current owner of Peter's '59 Les Paul, "Greenie") on lead guitar. They nailed it, and Kirk really gave it his all with his lengthy metalfield solo. (Not the first time this song was given a metal cover.) Watch below.

Mick Fleetwood And Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac also features Dave Bronze, Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, David Gilmour, Jonny Lang, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Ricky Peterson, Zak Starkey, Rick Vito, Steven Tyler, Pete Townshend, Andy Fairweather Low, Bill Wyman and Jeremy Spencer.

It's one of two upcoming Peter Green-related projects involving Kirk Hammett and David Gilmour. The other (which features Kirk covering "Man of the World") is not officially announced yet.

