Meters guitarist Leo Nocentelli’s lost ’70s folk album getting first-ever release (stream a track)

Back in the early 1970s, Leo Nocentelli of funk greats The Meters recorded a folk album called Another Side that went unreleased for nearly 50 years, but now it's finally coming out on November 19 via the great reissue label Light In The Attic (pre-order). Here's more background via press release:

Recorded at Cosimo Matassa’s Jazz City Studio in New Orleans between 1970-72, Another Side finds a young Nocentelli channeling his contemporaries in the burgeoning singer-songwriter movement (think Bill Withers, James Taylor, and Toussaint meeting up at Link Wray’s 3-Track Shack). Deeply introspective, the warm and funky folk album features nine original songs by Nocentelli, plus a soulful rendition of Elton John’s “Your Song,” which had recently hit the American airwaves. Half a century later, these recordings sound just as fresh and engaging as the day they were recorded. What makes Another Side even more extraordinary, however, is the fact that the album—which could have easily become a classic in the ‘70s singer-songwriter canon—sat untouched for decades; miraculously surviving the devastating blow of Hurricane Katrina, only to be found 2,000 miles away at a Southern California swap meet in 2018 by record collector Mike Nishita. The album’s incredible journey is documented in the liner notes by Sam Sweet (New York Times, Los Angeles Times), who spoke with Nocentelli and Nishita about the recording process and re-discovery of the tapes. Sweet’s full notes appear in the release’s accompanying booklet, alongside hand-written lyrics by Nocentelli. The first pressing of the vinyl edition will feature gold-foil treatment on cover and spine.

You can read much more about this very interesting story at Light In The Attic's website and learn more from the trailer video below. LITA also just released the genuinely gorgeous lead single "Thinking of the Day," and you can stream that below too.

Tracklist

Side A

1. Thinking Of The Day

2. Riverfront

3. I Want To Cry

4. Pretty Mittie

5. Give Me Back My Loving

Side B

1. Getting Nowhere

2. Till I Get There

3. You’ve Become A Habit

4. Tell Me Why

5. Your Song