Method Man & Redman played Sony Hall (pics, video)

GZA, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah's ‘3 Chambers’ tour just rolled through NYC and not too long after that, fellow Wu-Tang member Method Man played Sony Hall the night before Thanksgiving with regular cohort Redman.

Meth & Red's set included "Da Rockwilder," "Bring the Pain," "How High," "Errbody Scream," and more. For "Shimmy Shimmy Ya," they brought out Ol' Dirty Bastard's son, Young D.B., to rap his late father's verse, and he stuck around for a few more songs.

He wasn't the only heir to make an appearance, either. Producer Mathematics, who backed Meth and Red at the show, brought Supreme-Intelligence (who is Ghostface Killah's son) and 5th Pxwer (Method Man's son) for a song . Redman noted that in addition to his production and turntablist skills, Mathematics also created Wu-Tang Clan's iconic "W" logo.

Sony Hall also got a Method Man's new song with Streetlife, classic Wu-Tang Tracks "C.R.E.A.M." and "Ain't Nuthing Ta F' Wit," and the night ended with a cover of Sugarhill Gang's "Rapper's Delight."

There was also some potential news from stage: Redman says he's working on Muddy Waters 2, Method Man is working on new solo album, and they want to do Blackout 3. They also said there has been talk of a third How High film. Stay tuned.

The night started with DJ sets from HR and Funk Flex. Pictures from the whole night by Edwina Hay and fan-shot video from the show are below.