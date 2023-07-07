Metric announce new LP, share “Just The Once,” touring with Noel Gallagher & Garbage

Metric released Formentera last year, and now they've announced its follow up, companion album Formentera II. It's due out October 13 via Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers, and they recorded it between 2020-2022 in their Main Street Studios near Toronto, finishing it in Paris this year. It was co-engineered and co-produced by Jimmy Shaw, Liam O'Neil, and Gus van Go, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single is simmering synth-pop track "Just The Once," which bubbles over to reveal a heart of disco; hear it below. "The only way I can describe 'Just The Once' is to call it 'regret disco,'" Emily Haines says. "It's a song for when you need to dance yourself clean. Beneath the sparkling surface, there’s a lyrical exploration of a simple word with many meanings. Once is a word that plays a game of opposites. Once can mean once-upon-a-time and refer to a moment in the past, or it can mean someday, once something happens. And as for doing something only once versus doing something once in a while, well, I think we all know how vast the difference is between the two."

Metric are supporting Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage on their summer co-headlining tour, including an NYC show at SummerStage in Central Park on Monday (7/10). See all dates below.

Metric - Formentera II loading...

METRIC - FORMENTERA II TRACKLIST

Detour Up

Just The Once

Stone Window

Days Of Oblivion

Who Would You Be For Me

Suckers

Nothing Is Perfect

Descendants

Go Ahead And Cry

METRIC: 2023 TOUR

7/8 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/10 - New York, NY - Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

7/11 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

7/13 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/14 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

7/15 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/4-8/6 - St John, New Brunswick, Canada - Area 506 Festival

8/18 - St. John’s, NFLD, Canada - Churchill Park Music Festival

8/19-8/20 - Elora, Ontario, Canada - Riverfest @ Bissell Park