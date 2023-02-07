Metro Boomin replacing Davido at Governors Ball 2023

The 2023 edition of Governors Ball happens June 9-11 in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, and they've made a change to the lineup. Davido, who was scheduled to perform on Friday, has dropped off "due to prior commitments," and added in his place is Metro Boomin. He's also playing Coachella, and since he's a producer whose own albums are fueled by tons of famous guest rappers and singers, maybe/hopefully he'll have some of those guests with him? Stay tuned.

Friday at Governors Ball also has Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Diplo, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, 070 Shake, Tai Verdes, Saba, PJ Morton, MICHELLE, Maxo Kream, and more. Saturday features ODESZA, Lil Baby, Rina Sawayama, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Snail Mail, Amber Mark, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, KennyHoopla, Sarah Kinsley, and more; and on Sunday it's Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, Girl in Red, Central Cee, Tems, PinkPantheress, black midi, Sabrina Claudio, Phony Ppl, Haiku Hands, and more. See the updated lineup in full below.