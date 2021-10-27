Metronomy announce new album ‘Small World,’ share “It’s Good to Be Back” video

Metronomy are back with Small World, their seventh album and first in two years, which will be out February 18 via Because Music.

The first single from the album is the jaunty, tropical-tinged "It's Good To Be Back" which was inspired by the pandemic. “Part of me was thinking, ‘what is the lamest platitude people are going to be saying coming out of the past two years?’," says bandleader Joe Mount, "but at the same time, I was thinking how it will be true and how it might feel doing things again."

Mount goes on to say. "I’ve been remembering what it was like as a kid when I’d be sitting in the backseat of my parents’ car and they’d be playing their music and I’d think ‘this is awful’, but there’d be one or two songs I would like. I thought it would be fun to make that kind of album, and this is the song the kids might like. This is the ‘cool’ song.” Metronomy are masters of having their cake and eating it too, able to slip a little cheese with good humor and big hooks.

The video for the song, directed by filmmaking duo Dreamjob, sets Mount and the rest of the band in an idyllic dreamland that may actually be a nightmare hellscape when they keep having to relive the same scene over and over. Metronomy always make good videos and this, which pulls from Groundhog Day and videogames, is no exception. Watch below.

To celebrate the announcement, Metronomy will play a show at London's Colour Factory on November 11 which will also be livestreamed. They've also got extensive UK/EU touring planned for 2022. All dates are listed below.

Metronomy - Small World tracklist:

1. Life and Death

2. Things will be fine

3. It’s good to be back

4. Loneliness on the run

5. Love Factory

6. I lost my mind

7. Right on time

8. Hold me tonight

9. I have seen enough

METRONOMY UK / EU TOUR DATES

*Month/Day/Year

11/09/21 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

3/01/22 - Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club

3/02/22 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu de Lisboa

3/04/22 - Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

3/05/22 - Valencia, Spain @ Sala Moon

3/06/22 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 1

3/08/22 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

3/09/22 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

3/10/22 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

3/11/22 - Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

3/13/22 - Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Šiška

3/14/22 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

3/15/22 - Budapest, Hungary @ Akvárium Klub

3/13/22 - Dresden, Germany @ Reithalle Strasse E

3/18/22 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

3/19/22 - Poznan, Poland @ Tama

3/20/22 - Poznan, Poland @ Tama

3/22/22 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

3/23/22 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

3/25/22 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

3/26/22 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

3/28/22 - Mannheim, Germany @ Alte Feuerwache

3/29/22 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

3/31/22 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

4/01/22 - Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie

4/03/22 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

4/04/22 - Lille, France @ Zénith Arena

4/05/22 - Rennes, France @ Le Liberté

4/06/22 - Paris, France @ Le Zenith

4/08/22 - Montpellier, France @ Zénith Sud

4/10/22 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Zorlu PAC

4/22/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

4/23/22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

4/24/22 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

4/26/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

4/27/22 - Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy

4/28/22 - Manchester, UK @ Academy

4/30/22 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

5/01/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

5/03/22 - Torquay, UK @ The Foundry

5/04/22 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

5/05/22 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

5/07/22 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace