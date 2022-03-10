Metronomy announce North American tour

Metronomy just released their new album Small World, and played intimate shows in NYC and L.A. Now they've announced a proper North American tour, kicking off October 4 in Washington, DC and wrapping up October 29 in Mexico City. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Avant Gardner on October 8. Tickets for the whole tour are on sale now.

METRONOMY - 2022 TOUR DATES

Oct 4 Washington, DC, US 9:30 Club

Oct 5 Philadelphia, PA, US Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

Oct 7 Boston, MA, US House of Blues - Boston

Oct 8 Brooklyn, NY, US Avant Gardner

Oct 10 Montreal, QC, Canada MTELUS

Oct 11 Toronto, ON, Canada The Danforth Music Hall

Oct 13 Detroit, MI, US The Garden Theatre

Oct 14 Chicago, IL, US Metro

Oct 15 Milwaukee, WI, US Pabst Theatre

Oct 17 Denver, CO, US Summit Music Hall

Oct 18 Salt Lake City, UT, US Urban Lounge

Oct 20 Vancouver, BC, Canada Vogue Theatre

Oct 21 Seattle, WA, US The Showbox

Oct 22 Portland, OR, US Wonder Ballroom

Oct 25 Oakland, CA, US Fox Theater

Oct 27 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Wiltern

Oct 29 Mexico City, Mexico Pepsi Center WTC

Check out photos from Metronomy's Bowery Ballroom show: