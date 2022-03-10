Metronomy announce North American tour
Metronomy just released their new album Small World, and played intimate shows in NYC and L.A. Now they've announced a proper North American tour, kicking off October 4 in Washington, DC and wrapping up October 29 in Mexico City. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Avant Gardner on October 8. Tickets for the whole tour are on sale now.
METRONOMY - 2022 TOUR DATES
Oct 4 Washington, DC, US 9:30 Club
Oct 5 Philadelphia, PA, US Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Oct 7 Boston, MA, US House of Blues - Boston
Oct 8 Brooklyn, NY, US Avant Gardner
Oct 10 Montreal, QC, Canada MTELUS
Oct 11 Toronto, ON, Canada The Danforth Music Hall
Oct 13 Detroit, MI, US The Garden Theatre
Oct 14 Chicago, IL, US Metro
Oct 15 Milwaukee, WI, US Pabst Theatre
Oct 17 Denver, CO, US Summit Music Hall
Oct 18 Salt Lake City, UT, US Urban Lounge
Oct 20 Vancouver, BC, Canada Vogue Theatre
Oct 21 Seattle, WA, US The Showbox
Oct 22 Portland, OR, US Wonder Ballroom
Oct 25 Oakland, CA, US Fox Theater
Oct 27 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Wiltern
Oct 29 Mexico City, Mexico Pepsi Center WTC
Check out photos from Metronomy's Bowery Ballroom show: