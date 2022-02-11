Metronomy played Bowery Ballroom w/ Hannah Jadagu (pics, review, setlist)

Metronomy are never not a good time. I've seen them with dazzling light shows and stage setups in front of thousands, playing to 70 people stick-on lights affixed to their t-shirts, and most points in-between. The constant is their good-natured sense of fun that they always bring. True entertainers, Metronomy always put on a show.

Thursday night's show at Bowery Ballroom, one of two precision-strike, intimate U.S. shows the band are doing just ahead of the release of new album Small World (they played L.A. earlier in the week), had the least visual razzle dazzle of any show I've ever seen them play. It was almost Metronomy as a trad indie rock band, but their charisma, musicianship and humor made up for it. Plus, when you've got keyboardist Oscar Cash, a master of low key amazing dance moves, you really don't need a lot else.

In this stripped-down setting, Thursday's show also put the spotlight on the band's musicianship, and, of course, the songs. They opened with new song "Love Factory" that featured lush, full-band harmonies and twin-lead guitar solos that recast Metronomy as a mid-'70s band you might catch on The Old Grey Whistle Test. With their tongue-in-cheek humor and serious chops, comparisons to 10cc are not unwarranted.

Despite the show being meant to plug Small World (out February 18 via Because Music), frontman Joe Mount didn't mention the album once, and they only played a few songs off the record. (There was also zero merch.) The crowd, who were very hyped to be seeing the band in such small confines, definitely knew the two singles, "It's Good to Be Back" and "Things Will Be Fine." Mainly, though, Metronomy stuck to the hits, giving us "The Bay," "Corrine," "Everything Goes My Way," a guitar-centric version of "Salted Caramel Ice Cream," a grittier, more electro-fried "Old Skool," "Reservoir," and everyone's favorite, "The Look." Ten years on, "The Look" still sends crowds into hysterics.

Mount said that the band planned to be back for a proper North American tour, so stay tuned for details on that.

Hannah Jadagu, who is working on her Sub Pop debut, opened the night with a short set. Though playing to a backing track instead of her normal band, she had no problem charming the Bowery audience, getting them to do some audience participation, and her set included a fun cover of M.I.A.'s "Paper Planes."

Pictures from the whole night by P Squared, plus Metronomy's Bowery Ballroom setlist, are in this post.

SETLIST: Metronomy @ Bowery Ballroom 2/10/2022

Love Factory

The Bay

Corinne

Reservoir

It’s Good to be Back

Everything Goes My Way

Things Will be Fine

Walking in the Dark

Night Owl

Insecurity

Salted Caramel Ice Cream

Right On Time

The Look

Back on the Motorway

Encore:

Old Skool

You Could Easily Have Me