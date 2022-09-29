Metronomy postpone North American tour: “it doesn’t make sense for us to come I’m afraid”

Metronomy's North American tour was set to start October 4 in Washington, DC but they've announced that they're postponing it to May 2023. It's a decidedly shorter tour, starting May 2 at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, and then hitting Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Denver and Oakland. They are still playing Los Angeles and Mexico City this fall before heading to Reykjavik for Iceland Airwaves. All dates are listed below.

Not unlike when Santigold canceled her tour earlier in the week, Metronomy's Joseph Mount talked about their reasoning and realities of touring in a long statement shared on their social media. "It’s not something we do lightly, so in the spirit of transparency and decency! We want to explain why."

"Touring in America is one of the most exciting things a band can do," he writes. "Since our first US tour in 2006 we’ve loved every trip we’ve made out there. The cities are inspiring, the venues are always welcoming and the dive-bars unparalleled…and the people, oh the people!"

The note continues: "At the same time, touring America is one of the most exhausting and expensive things a band can do, it’s a very big country and you can easily spend months and muchos 💰’s just playing a handful of the major cities."

"When you’re a young band, that time spent touring the states is the only way that you would want to spend it. But, when you’re a little older and little wiser, you start weighing up the time you spend on the road against the time you spend with loved ones at home. Right now, it doesn’t make sense for us to come I’m afraid. We’ve had an incredibly busy year of gigs and festivals and now need to afford some of the same time and attention to our home lives."

Mount conclude by saying, "We want to apologise to all the fans who’ve bought tickets to see us and for the short notice of this news, we hope you understand that moving the tour really isn’t something we want to do, but it’s the most sensible thing for us to do right now." Read the full statement below.

Metronomy played a special NYC show at Bowery Ballroom back in February to celebrate the release of their new album Small World.

METRONOMY 2022 / 2023 TOUR DATES

10/27/2022 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Wiltern

10/29/2022 Mexico City, Mexico Pepsi Center WTC

11/2/2022 Reykjavik, Iceland - Iceland Airwaves

12/1/2022 Medellin, Columbia - Chamorro CIty Hall

12/2/2022 São Paulo, Brazil - Pavilhão Pacaembu

12/4/2022 Rio De Janeiro, Brazi - Sacadura 154

12/6/2022 Lima, Peru - Area Peru Hall

5/2/2023 New York, NY Avant Gardner

5/3/2023 Boston, MA House Of Blues

5/5/2023 Montreal, QUE MTELUS

5/6/2023 Toronto, ONT Danforth Music Hall

5/8/2023 Chicago, IL Metro

5/10/2023 Denver, CO Summit

5/12/2023 Oakland, CA Fox Theater