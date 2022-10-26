Metronomy prep deluxe edition of ‘Small World’ ft Sebastien Tellier, Bolis Pupul, more (stream 2 tracks)

Metronomy released Small World at the start of 2022, and will release a special edition of the album to cap off the year on November 29. It comes with a bonus disc featuring every track off the album remixed or entirely reworked/rerecorded by a host of friends and fellow artists, including Sebastien Tellier, Katy J Pearson, Bolis Pupul, Jessica Winter and more. Check out the full tracklist below.

Two songs have been released off the Small World Special Edition so far, and both are great: Katy J Person reworks "Love Factory" into a dreamy duet with Metronomy's Joe Mount, and even better, Jessica Winter takes psych-rock track "I Lost My Mind" and refashions it as dancefloor-filling cosmic disco.

Katy says of "Love Factory": "I wanted to strip it down to basics and make it a vulnerable duet. I’d been listening to a lot of Nancy Lee & Lee Hazlewood at the time so making it a pop duet felt really fun to do. Shooting the video was also so so fun and I have a big connection to south hams so having footage of the landscape of south Devon with me and Joe’s performance around it felt really special!"

Meanwhile, Jessica says of "I Lost My Mind": “As soon as I heard the held high notes in the chorus I thought the song could go in a Kylie direction; the key change at the end then went quite ABBA. Everything on the track was made from analogue synths and drum machines and there’s real strings on there too; if you listen closely you can hear a hook pinched from a different track on Metronomy’s latest album. 👀”

Watch videos for both below.

Metronomy postponed almost all of their fall North American tour but are playing Los Angeles this weekend, and will be in Reykjavik next week for Iceland Airwaves. Their rescheduled 2023 itinerary includes a NYC show at Avant Gardner on May 2. All dates are listed below.

Small World Special Edition:

1. Metronomy x Porij - Life and Death

2. Metronomy x PPJ - Things will be fine

3. Metronomy x Panic Shack - It’s good to be back

4. Metronomy x Nadeem Din Gibisi & Tony Njoku - Loneliness on the run

5. Metronomy x Katy J Pearson - Love Factory

6. Metronomy x Jessica Winter - I lost my mind

7. Metronomy x Haich Ber Na - Right on time

8. Metronomy x Bolis Pupul - Hold me tonight

9. Metronomy x Sébastien Tellier - I have seen enough

METRONOMY 2022 / 2023 TOUR DATES

10/27/2022 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Wiltern

10/29/2022 Mexico City, Mexico Pepsi Center WTC

11/2/2022 Reykjavik, Iceland - Iceland Airwaves

12/1/2022 Medellin, Columbia - Chamorro CIty Hall

12/2/2022 São Paulo, Brazil - Pavilhão Pacaembu

12/4/2022 Rio De Janeiro, Brazi - Sacadura 154

12/6/2022 Lima, Peru - Area Peru Hall

5/2/2023 New York, NY Avant Gardner

5/3/2023 Boston, MA House Of Blues

5/5/2023 Montreal, QUE MTELUS

5/6/2023 Toronto, ONT Danforth Music Hall

5/8/2023 Chicago, IL Metro

5/10/2023 Denver, CO Summit

5/12/2023 Oakland, CA Fox Theater