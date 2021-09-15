Metronomy release new collaborative ‘Posse’ EP ft SORRY, Biig Piig & more

Metronomy are back with Posse EP Volume 1, which the group just dropped on us out of the blue. Each track is with a different collaborator: SORRY, Biig Piig, spill tap, Pinty, and Brian Nasty & Folly Group. Metronomy main man Joe Mount admits he was unfamiliar with some of them until this EP. “I thought it would be weird saying, ‘some of these are people I hadn’t previously heard of’, but actually it’s such an amazing way to encounter people and get to know them,” Mount says. “Receiving back a song from someone you’ve never met before, but they’ve clicked with what you’ve done and done something amazing with it.”

All five songs have that off-kilter Metronomy feel, but the collaborators push things in new directions. There's grimy rap ("Half an Inch" ft Pinty), smoothed-out synthpop ("405" ft Biig Piig), appealing, krautrock-inflected loungey pop ("Uneasy" ft spill tab), low-fi dreampop ("Out of Touch" ft SORRY), and hard-to-categorize-but-catchy weirdness ("Monday" ft Brian Nasty & Folly Group). Joe adds, "please consume it in the same spirit it was made; discover some new artists and share the music with your friends." Stream the EP below.

Joe also notes that he made this EP after finishing the new Metronomy album, so there's something to look forward to. Metronomy's last album was 2019's great Metronomy Forever.

Metronomy will be on tour in Europe and the UK in 2022, and will play Brighton in November. No North American tour dates currently but you can check out their itinerary below.

METRONOMY - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

11/09/21 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

3/01/22 - Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club

3/02/22 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu de Lisboa

3/04/22 - Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

3/05/22 - Valencia, Spain @ Sala Moon

3/06/22 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 1

3/08/22 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

3/09/22 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

3/10/22 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

3/11/22 - Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

3/13/22 - Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Šiška

3/14/22 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

3/15/22 - Budapest, Hungary @ Akvárium Klub

3/13/22 - Dresden, Germany @ Reithalle Strasse E

3/18/22 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

3/19/22 - Poznan, Poland @ Tama

3/20/22 - Poznan, Poland @ Tama

3/22/22 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

3/23/22 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

3/25/22 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

3/26/22 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

3/28/22 - Mannheim, Germany @ Alte Feuerwache

3/29/22 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

3/31/22 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

4/01/22 - Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie

4/03/22 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

4/04/22 - Lille, France @ Zénith Arena

4/05/22 - Rennes, France @ Le Liberté

4/06/22 - Paris, France @ Le Zenith

4/08/22 - Montpellier, France @ Zénith Sud

4/10/22 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Zorlu PAC

4/22/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

4/23/22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

4/24/22 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

4/26/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

4/27/22 - Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy

4/28/22 - Manchester, UK @ Academy

4/30/22 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

5/01/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

5/03/22 - Torquay, UK @ The Foundry

5/04/22 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

5/05/22 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

5/07/22 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace