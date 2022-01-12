Metronomy share “Things Will Be Fine” from new LP, playing NYC & L.A. in February

Metronomy have shared a second single from their upcoming album Small World. "Things Will Be Fine," is a little different for Metronomy, closer to rock than they've come in a long time, but still in a poppy, danceable way. It's an understated gem and you can watch the video, directed by Juliet Casella & Thibaut Caesar, below.

The band will also be heading to the U.S. next month for intimate record release shows in Los Angeles (The Lodge Room on February 8) and NYC (Bowery Ballroom on February 10). Tickets for those go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 AM local time.