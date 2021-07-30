Metronomy’s Anna Prior shares debut solo single, “Thank You for Nothing”

You may know Anna Prior as Metronomy's very able drummer, but she's now also a solo artist having just released her debut single. "The initial demo of this song was called 'Housey_4' - as I had absolutely 100% intended to write some house music," says Anna. "But during lockdown, Joe Mount from Metronomy had set me a task to create a cover of a Buena Vista Social Club song for an episode of Metronomy TV. I was addicted to reggaeton beats at the time and just wanted to make the most reggaeton drum loops I could. The drum intro to 'Thank You For Nothing' is one of those reggaeton experiments."

"Thank You for Nothing" has a breezy island vibe with a very addictive hook. "After months of being trapped inside my apartment, I wanted to write music that was as summery as it was uplifting," says Anna. "I needed an escape and with the world engulfed in panic and uncertainty I created a summer holiday in my head, sat on a beach with a litre of sangria!” Lyrically, the song has a dark undercurrent, but it all works as a kiss off anthem. Listen to "Thank You for Nothing" below.

"Thank You For Nothing" is also the first release on Anna's newly formed label, Beat Palace, which grew out of her monthly radio show of the same name.