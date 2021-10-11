Metropolis Burlesque paid tribute to Wonder Woman, Catwoman & more at NYCC afterparty (NSFW pics)

New York Comic Con made its return this weekend, from Thursday through Sunday (see pictures HERE and HERE, and stay tuned for more), and after the official programming ended at Javits Center each day, the fun continued with some unofficial afterparties. One of those happened on Saturday (10/9), when Source Point Press held an evening of "nerdy burlesque" and go-go dancing with Metropolis Burlesque at The Liberty NYC. Puss N Boots, Betty Brash, Petite Renard, Esmerelda May, Fem Appeal, Gogo Gadget, and The Sanderson Sisters took to the stage, and took it all off, dressed as Catwoman, Wonder Woman, Lucha Bane, Typhoid Mary, Blade, Prince Robot, Betty Cooper, Star Lord, and more. See pictures from the evening by Sachyn Mital below.