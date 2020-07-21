METZ announce ‘Atlas Vending,’ share surreal “A Boat to Drown In” video

Canadian noise-punk trio METZ will release new album Atlas Vending on October 9 via Sub Pop. The band co-produced the album with Uniform's Ben Greenberg and is a little wider in scope and sound than their three previous albums. “Change is inevitable if you’re lucky,” says guitarist/vocalist Alex Edkins. “Our goal is to remain in flux, to grow in a natural and gradual way. We’ve always been wary to not overthink or intellectualize the music we love but also not satisfied until we’ve accomplished something that pushes us forward.”

You can get a taste via Atlas Vending's roaring, melodic, seven-minute closing track. Edkins says "A Boat to Drown In" is about “leaving a bad situation behind. About overcoming obstacles that once held you back, rising above, and looking to a better future. The title refers to immersing yourself fully into what you love and using it as a sanctuary from negativity and a catalyst for change."

The video, directed by Tony Wolski, plays off the song's lyrical ideas in a surreal, noir way. "The song has a beautiful, crushing numbness to it that we wanted to mirror in the visual," says Wolski. "So we chose to romanticize our main character's descent into her delusions of love and togetherness. At a time when everyone’s simultaneously coping with some sort of isolation, a story about loneliness—and the mania that comes with it—seems appropriate to tell.”

Watch the "A Boat to Drown In" video and check out Atlas Vending's tracklist and artwork, below.

Atlas Vending tracklist:

1. Pulse

2. Blind Youth Industrial Park

3. The Mirror

4. No Ceiling

5. Hail Taxi

6. Draw Us In

7. Sugar Pill

8. Framed by the Comet’s Tail

9. Parasite

10. A Boat to Drown In