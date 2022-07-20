METZ celebrating 10th anniversary of debut album on tour
METZ's debut album turns 10 this October, and to celebrate, they're going on tour and playing it in its entirety. "This album changed our lives," the band writes. "Songs that started out as the soundtrack to beer-soaked Toronto basement gigs somehow ended up taking us to stages all over the world. We are so grateful to everyone who embraced our self-titled album and allowed it to be a part of their life."
The tour includes a Brooklyn stop at Warsaw on October 22. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
In other news, METZ will release a digital deluxe edition of their debut, and "limited edition items," details TBA.
Meanwhile, METZ frontman Alex Edkins' solo project Weird Nightmare will be on tour with Kiwi Jr this summer.
METZ - 2022 TOUR DATES
10/13 Toronto, ON - The Opera House
10/20 Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Pittsburgh
10/21 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10/22 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
10/24 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
10/26 Birmingham, AL - Saturn
10/27 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
10/29 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves (No Coast Fest)
12/07 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
12/08 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
12/09 Oakland, CA - The New Parish
12/11 Seattle, WA - Neumos
12/12 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
12/15 St Paul, MN - Turf Club
12/16 Chicago, IL - Metro