METZ release live album; FACS added to fall tour with Preoccupations
In October 2020, Canadian noise punks METZ played a livestream performance at Toronto's Opera House to celebrate the release of their new album Atlas Vending. They played the album in full, along with a couple older tracks ("Negative Space" and "Wet Blanket") and they've now released it as a live album that you can stream below. There's also an option where you get the audio and the original livestream video as a bundle.
METZ will be on tour this fall with Preoccupations, and since we last posted, Chicago's FACS have been added to the trek. That's an amazing triple bill of tightly wound post-punk. Stops include L.A.'s Teragram Ballroom on November 19 and NYC shows at Elsewhere Hall on December 9 and Bowery Ballroom on December 10.
FACS released the terrific Present Tense back in May, and you can stream that below, as well.
Tracklist:
1. Pulse
2. Blind Youth Industrial Park
3. The Mirror
4. No Ceiling
5. Hail Taxi
6. Draw Us In
7. Sugar Pill
8. Framed by the Comet’s Tail
9. Parasite
10. A Boat to Drown In
11. Negative Space
12. Wet Blanket
METZ - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES
Nov. 18 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Nov. 19 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
Nov. 20 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Nov. 22 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Nov. 23 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - Showroom
Nov. 24 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore
Nov. 26 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage
Nov. 27 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
Nov. 29 Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Park Theatre
Nov. 30 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
Dec. 2 Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room - Colectivo
Dec. 3 Detroit, MI - Museum of Contemporary Art
Dec 5 Ottawa ON - Bronson Centre
Dec. 6 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
Dec. 7 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Dec. 9 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere: Hall
Dec. 10 NY, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
Dec. 11 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore
Dec. 13 Washington, DC - Union Stage
Dec. 14 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
Dec. 16 Chicago, IL - Metro
Dec. 17 Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace (METZ only)
Dec. 18 Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace (METZ only)
Apr. 01 - Leicester, UK - O2 Academy 2
Apr. 02 - Blackpool, UK - Bootleg Social
Apr. 03 - Manchester, UK - YES
Apr. 04 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny
Apr. 06 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo
Apr. 07 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Apr. 08 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
Apr. 09 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store
Apr. 10 - London, UK - Scala
Apr. 11 - Lille, FR - L’Aeronef
Apr. 12 - Antwerp, BE - Trix
Apr. 13 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain
Apr. 15 - Biarritz, FR - Atabal
Apr. 16 - Vigo, ES - La Iguana
Apr. 17 - Porto, PT - Hard Club
Apr. 18 - Lisbon, PT - LAV
Apr. 20 - Madrid, ES - Independence Live
Apr. 21 - Barcelona, ES - LA 2
Apr. 22 - Nimes, FR - Paloma
Apr. 23 - Dudingen, CH - Bad Bonn
Apr. 24 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks
Apr. 25 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F
Apr. 27 - Munich, DE - Kranhalle
Apr. 28 - Vienna, AT - Arena Wien
Apr. 29 - Berlin, DE - Lido
May 01 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown
May 03 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen
May 04 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang
May 05 - Groningen, NL - Vera
May 06 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg
May 07 - Cologne, DE - Artheater
All 2021 shows w/ Preoccupations and FACS except Toronto.
All 2022 EU shows w/ Psychic Graveyard