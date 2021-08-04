METZ release live album; FACS added to fall tour with Preoccupations

In October 2020, Canadian noise punks METZ played a livestream performance at Toronto's Opera House to celebrate the release of their new album Atlas Vending. They played the album in full, along with a couple older tracks ("Negative Space" and "Wet Blanket") and they've now released it as a live album that you can stream below. There's also an option where you get the audio and the original livestream video as a bundle.

METZ will be on tour this fall with Preoccupations, and since we last posted, Chicago's FACS have been added to the trek. That's an amazing triple bill of tightly wound post-punk. Stops include L.A.'s Teragram Ballroom on November 19 and NYC shows at Elsewhere Hall on December 9 and Bowery Ballroom on December 10.

FACS released the terrific Present Tense back in May, and you can stream that below, as well.

Tracklist:

1. Pulse

2. Blind Youth Industrial Park

3. The Mirror

4. No Ceiling

5. Hail Taxi

6. Draw Us In

7. Sugar Pill

8. Framed by the Comet’s Tail

9. Parasite

10. A Boat to Drown In

11. Negative Space

12. Wet Blanket

METZ - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Nov. 18 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Nov. 19 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Nov. 20 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Nov. 22 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Nov. 23 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - Showroom

Nov. 24 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore

Nov. 26 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

Nov. 27 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

Nov. 29 Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Park Theatre

Nov. 30 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

Dec. 2 Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room - Colectivo

Dec. 3 Detroit, MI - Museum of Contemporary Art

Dec 5 Ottawa ON - Bronson Centre

Dec. 6 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

Dec. 7 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Dec. 9 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere: Hall

Dec. 10 NY, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

Dec. 11 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

Dec. 13 Washington, DC - Union Stage

Dec. 14 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

Dec. 16 Chicago, IL - Metro

Dec. 17 Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace (METZ only)

Dec. 18 Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace (METZ only)

Apr. 01 - Leicester, UK - O2 Academy 2⁣

Apr. 02 - Blackpool, UK - Bootleg Social⁣

Apr. 03 - Manchester, UK - YES⁣

Apr. 04 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny⁣

Apr. 06 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo⁣

Apr. 07 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club⁣

Apr. 08 - Bristol, UK - Thekla⁣

Apr. 09 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store⁣

Apr. 10 - London, UK - Scala⁣

Apr. 11 - Lille, FR - L’Aeronef⁣

Apr. 12 - Antwerp, BE - Trix⁣

Apr. 13 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain⁣

Apr. 15 - Biarritz, FR - Atabal⁣

Apr. 16 - Vigo, ES - La Iguana

Apr. 17 - Porto, PT - Hard Club⁣

Apr. 18 - Lisbon, PT - LAV⁣

Apr. 20 - Madrid, ES - Independence Live⁣

Apr. 21 - Barcelona, ES - LA 2⁣

Apr. 22 - Nimes, FR - Paloma

Apr. 23 - Dudingen, CH - Bad Bonn⁣

Apr. 24 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks⁣

Apr. 25 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F⁣

Apr. 27 - Munich, DE - Kranhalle⁣

Apr. 28 - Vienna, AT - Arena Wien⁣

Apr. 29 - Berlin, DE - Lido⁣

May 01 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown⁣

May 03 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen⁣

May 04 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang⁣

May 05 - Groningen, NL - Vera⁣

May 06 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg⁣

May 07 - Cologne, DE - Artheater⁣

All 2021 shows w/ Preoccupations and FACS except Toronto.

All 2022 EU shows w/ Psychic Graveyard