METZ share new single & sci-fi video, tell us about the inspirations behind new LP

Toronto trio METZ have made a video for blistering new single "Blind Youth Industrial Park" from their upcoming album Atlas Vending (out October 9 on Sub Pop), which depicts a dystopian post-apocalyptic futureworld where two people are being pursued by faceless soldiers across an alien landscape.

Director Dylan Pharazyn makes good use of his New Zealand home's stunning topography, giving this an eerie vibe (and high production values). “I started thinking of the feeling of war or samurai films, beautiful but dark and violent," says Pharazyn, "but then I had this idea to work up a more unique world… I started to think of a more futuristic setting — more unusual and dream-like with the story set on a distant planet where there is future technology and some kind of alien magic." It's a very cool video and you can watch it below.

Meanwhile, we asked METZ to tell us a little about the influences behind Atlas Vending and singer/guitarist Alex Edkins, bassist Chris Slorach and drummer Hayden Menzies all offered up some music and other art that ended up playing into the sound and vibe of the album. Check that out, complete with commentary from the band, below.

In other news, METZ will perform Atlas Vending in full live from The Opera House in Toronto, with two different chances to watch depending on where you live: October 15 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT for North and South America; and Oct 17 at 8 PM BST / 9 PM CEST / 8 PM AEST for those in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Tickets are on sale (including bundles with the album)

METZ - MUSIC & MORE THAT INFLUENCED OUR NEW ALBUM ATLAS VENDING

ALEX EDKINS:

Cleaners from Venus - "Only a Shadow"

Everything I like about music in one perfect song. Thank you Captured Tracks for doing god's work and reissuing all of Martin Newell's catalogue.

Music Biographies:

Art Sex Music - Cosey Fanni Tutti

Clothes, Clothes, Clothes. Music, Music, Music. Boys, Boys, Boys. - Viv Albertine

I enjoy reading about people and their journeys through life and music. These two books in particular were fascinating and were very inspiring during the writing of AV. The authors' unwillingness to compromise their vision and take the road less traveled within an openly hostile and unwelcoming industry was nothing short of amazing.

Trinity Bellwoods Park

I walk through this Toronto park everyday on my way to our rehearsal room.

It calms me, allows me to collect my thoughts if even for a few minutes. On weekends it resembles a modern day designer Woodstock horror show.

--

HAYDEN MENZIES:

Nate Smith

Jon Theodore

Carla Azar

Perhaps it’s a little cliche to name other drummers, but these musicians (among countless others) all say different things by speaking a similar language. It’s incredible to see what different humans can do with the same tools. The work ethic, the skill level, the adaptability to whatever they are working on, is inspiring. Maybe a little intimidating too... It's always fascinating to me to see and hear how other musicians approach different projects and how they navigate their role, their contribution to make it as best it can be.

Jan Svankmajer

A Czech animator who has pushed limits and reinvented his techniques over the years to deservedly be referred to as a master animator. His use of the banal and the grotesque reminds me that we’re all a little off kilter and everyone has thoughts that challenge the definition of "normal."

The Caretaker

I was recently introduced to this music project called The Caretaker (James Leyland Kirby) and I’ve been dipping in and out of it over the past couple of months. It’s a really emotional ride and I think it needs to be heard in smaller spells rather than a single epic listen. My understanding is that it’s an exploration of nostalgia, memory, aging, dementia, loss, reinterpreting one’s reality, time... It pulls at you in so many ways that it can be really enjoyable as well as quite haunting.The depth and commitment to such a drawn out project is inspiring in itself, but facing a topic such as this is incredibly brave in my eyes.

--

CHRIS SLORACH:

Johnny Ramone

I’ve been reading Chris Frantz’s book Remain in Love and the stories about touring Europe with the Ramones keep sticking with me. Not only are they playing venues I’ve become familiar with over the years but Johnny represents someone I’ve always attempted to avoid being. I love the Ramones, their music gets played in my home weekly. I’m stuck in the idea of being so uncomfortable being away from home that it’s impossible to accept the culture and beauty surrounding you while you travel. Trapped at home with touring being almost just a memory has made these chapters hit hard. It’s a good reminder, don’t be like Johnny, accept the world and enjoy every moment.

Unwound

With the passing of Vern Rumsey I’ve been revisiting my Unwound LPs. There is endless inspiration available in their discography. They are a timeless band that spewed creativity consistently throughout their career.

Rivals: Music's Greatest Feuds (Podcast)

Listening to clashes between musicians is infinitely entertaining.

--

Stream a couple more songs from Atlas Vending: