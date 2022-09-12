METZ team with IDLES’ Joe Talbot on new song “Come On Down” (watch the video)

METZ have released a new song that features IDLES vocalist Joe Talbot, "Come On Down," and it comes backed by the official release of "Heaven's Gate," which was previously only featured in the 2020 video game Cyberpunk 2077. METZ’s Alex Edkins says:

"Come On Down" was originally recorded during the Atlas Vending sessions but never fully finished. During the pandemic I really gravitated towards the idea of collaboration as a way to fill the void left by the loss of live music. I reached out to friends from far and wide in order to get that feeling of community that gigs provide. Joe Talbot (IDLES) is a longtime friend who METZ has shared the stage with many, many times, and this song was a very natural and fun way to catch up with him and do something positive with our time off the road.

Joe Talbot adds:

METZ have been a band we’ve looked up to since they came into our lives and made things better. I will never forget the first time I saw them or any of the other times. Allowing me to sing with them is a gift and I hope you like it. I love it and I love them. Long live METZ.

The noise-punk ripper is classic METZ, and Joe's unmistakable voice fits right in. Watch the Arturo Baston-directed video for "Come On Down" and stream "Heaven's Gate" below. METZ are also gearing up for a 10th anniversary tour of their first album, which hits Brooklyn on October 22 at Warsaw with Spiritual Cramp. All dates are listed below.

METZ -- 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. Oct. 01 - San Diego, CA - Livewire 30th Anniversary Show @ The Mississippi Room at Lafayette Hotel ^

The 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Thu. Oct. 13 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Thu. Oct. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit *

Fri. Oct. 21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage *

Sat. Oct. 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

Sun. Oct. 23 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom *

Mon. Oct. 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

Tue. Oct. 25 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall*

Wed. Oct. 26 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

Thu. Oct. 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl *

Fri. Oct. 29 - Denton, TX - No Coast Fest @ Rubber Gloves

Wed. Dec. 07 - Phoenix, AZ- Valley Bar +

Thu. Dec. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom +

Fri. Dec. 09 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish +

Sun. Dec. 11 - Seattle, WA - Neumos +

Mon. Dec. 12 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge *

Thu. Dec. 15 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club *

Fri. Dec. 16 - Chicago, IL - Metro *

^ w/ Spits + Deadbolt

* w/ Spiritual Cramp

+ w/ Kowloon Walled City