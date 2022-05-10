METZ, Young Widows, Tropical Fuck Storm, KEN Mode & more playing Texas’ No Coast Fest
Texas noise rock festival No Coast happens October 27 - 30 in Denton, TX, and features a wide range of loud, angular, post-punk, punk punk, post-hardcore, power electronics, metal, industrial and shoegaze acts.
METZ, KEN Mode, Tropical Fuck Storm and Young Widows are the 2022 headliners, and the festival also features performances by Melkbelly, Psychic Graveyard, Patois Counselors, The Hammer Party, CHILD ABUSE, Chat Pile, and more.
Festival passes for No Coast 2022 are on sale now. Check out the full No Coast 2022 lineup below.
Tropical Fuck Storm are playing No Coast as part of their fall tour; Young Widows will be on tour with These Arms Are Snakes this summer; and METZ will also meanwhile be in Texas this week for Austin's Oblivion Access.
NO COAST 2022 LINEUP
Thursday 10/27:
Young Widows
Patois Counselors
BUMMER
BULLS
T-Tops
Friday 10/28:
Tropical Fuck Storm
Psychic Graveyard
USA Nails
MICROWAVES
The Hammer Party
Neckbolt
mr.phylzzz
Bighand//bigknife
Saturday 10/29:
PROBLEMS (special post-noise dance party)
METZ
BIG'N
Melkbelly
CHILD ABUSE
Whep
Vincas
The Kronk Men
Hoaries
New Primals
The Grasshopper Lies Heavy
Venus Twins
MTN ISL
Heet Deth
Sunday 10/30:
KEN mode
Chat Pile
Moon Pussy
BLK OPS
Almanac Man
Strays