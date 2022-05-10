METZ, Young Widows, Tropical Fuck Storm, KEN Mode & more playing Texas’ No Coast Fest

Texas noise rock festival No Coast happens October 27 - 30 in Denton, TX, and features a wide range of loud, angular, post-punk, punk punk, post-hardcore, power electronics, metal, industrial and shoegaze acts.

METZ, KEN Mode, Tropical Fuck Storm and Young Widows are the 2022 headliners, and the festival also features performances by Melkbelly, Psychic Graveyard, Patois Counselors, The Hammer Party, CHILD ABUSE, Chat Pile, and more.

Festival passes for No Coast 2022 are on sale now. Check out the full No Coast 2022 lineup below.

Tropical Fuck Storm are playing No Coast as part of their fall tour; Young Widows will be on tour with These Arms Are Snakes this summer; and METZ will also meanwhile be in Texas this week for Austin's Oblivion Access.

NO COAST 2022 LINEUP

Thursday 10/27:

Young Widows

Patois Counselors

BUMMER

BULLS

T-Tops

Friday 10/28:

Tropical Fuck Storm

Psychic Graveyard

USA Nails

MICROWAVES

The Hammer Party

Neckbolt

mr.phylzzz

Bighand//bigknife

Saturday 10/29:

PROBLEMS (special post-noise dance party)

METZ

BIG'N

Melkbelly

CHILD ABUSE

Whep

Vincas

The Kronk Men

Hoaries

New Primals

The Grasshopper Lies Heavy

Venus Twins

MTN ISL

Heet Deth

Sunday 10/30:

KEN mode

Chat Pile

Moon Pussy

BLK OPS

Almanac Man

Strays