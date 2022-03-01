METZ’s Alex Edkins preps solo LP as Weird Nightmare (stream a track), touring with Kiwi Jr

METZ frontman Alex Edkins is releasing a solo album under the name Weird Nightmare which will be out May 20 via Sub pop.

“Hooks and melody have always been a big part of my writing, but they really became the main focus this time” says Alex, who recorded most of the record during the pandemic. “I had always planned on finishing these songs, but being unable to tour with METZ, and forced to lock down, really gave me a push." He also says recording was a "godsend" during those dark days. "The hours would disappear and I would get lost in the music and record. It was a beautiful escape.”

For those who love METZ's sonic assault, that's here, too. “It doesn’t sound right to my ears until it’s pushed over the edge," says Alex. You can get a taste of Weird Nightmare now with "Searching for You," a pop ripper coated in fuzz, like a cherry Lifesaver you found loose in your couch. It comes with a very cool, very out-there hand-animated video by director Ryan Thompson and animator Jordan "Dr. Cool" Minkoff and you can watch that below.

Alex will take Weird Nightmare on the road with fellow Sub Pop Canadians Kiwi Jr this summer for a co-headline tour with shows in Detroit, Chicago, Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on July 28), Rehoboth Beach, DC and Philadelphia. Full schedule below.

Weird Nightmare -S/T

1. Searching for You

2. Nibs

3. Lusitania

4. Wrecked

5. Sunday Driver

6. Darkroom

7. Dream

8. Zebra Dance

9. Oh No

10. Holding Out

Weird Nightmare - 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. May 21st - Toronto, ON - Baby G (Toronto Record Release Show)

Fri. Jun. 17th - Detroit, MI - Third Man Records *

Sat. Jun. 18th - Chicago, IL - Schubas *

Thu. Jul. 28th - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's Alright *

Fri. Jul. 29th - Rehoboth Beach, DE - Dogfish Head Brewery *

Sat. Jul. 30th - Washington, DC - Songbyrd *

Sun. Jul. 31st - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s *

*w/ Kiwi Jr