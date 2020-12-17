METZ’s Alex Edkins tells us about his favorite albums of 2020

Toronto trio METZ unleashed their fourth album, Atlas Vending, on the world back in October, and it's another scorcher that continues to ratchet up the tension, while also delivering some of the band's most melodic moments to date. If you haven't given the album a spin, you can do that -- and watch their great sci-fi video for "Blind Youth Industrial Park" -- below.

We talked with the band earlier this year about the music that inspired Atlas Vending, and now we've got frontman Alex Edkins who's given us a list of his favorite albums of 2020. Not the superstitious sort, Alex presents 13 records including ones from Cindy Lee, Jesu, FACS, Wax Chattels, Sweeping Promises, Special Interest, and more. Check out his list, along with commentary, below.

--

Alex Edkins of METZ -“13 records I enjoyed this year“

1. Wax Chattels - Clot

I had the pleasure of seeing Wax Chattels on tour with the amazing Drahla and was blown away. "Cede" is a standout track for me, the vocal performance is just unreal. I get shivers every time I hear it. "Your money reeeeeeks". Amazing.

2. Cindy Lee - What's Tonight to Eternity

Ever wonder what the Supremes would sound like if they recorded in a tin shed in a hail storm and played only power tools? "I Want You To Suffer" sounds like that to me. It took me a few listens to acclimatize to the harshness of this record but underneath is pure beauty. An incredibly haunting, cinematic album front to back.

3. Dog Day - Present

Low key, beautifully written indie rock that reminds me of the East Coast (Canada) music scene in the 90's. I can listen to "Inner Space" all day.

4. Nape Neck - S/T

Devo-esqe fidgety post-punk. Reminds me in the best way of the great Toronto band New Fries. Really cool record and a new discovery for me.

5. Jeremy Gara - Passerine Finale

The actual soundtrack to 2020. Headphones required.

6. Horse Lords - The Common Task

Horse Lords came to Toronto a few years ago and it still looms large with all who were lucky enough to catch it. Insane poly-rhythmic experimental jazz inflected psychedelic funk. Words don't do it justice obviously.

7. Jesu - Terminus

This record sounds like the album cover looks. Perfect for a walk in the snow.

8. Special Interest - The Passion Of

Super intense mix of electronic, no wave, industrial, punk sounds. When I listen to this music I picture the craziest shows imaginable.

9. Sweeping Promises - Hunger for a Way Out

The title track sounds like a stone cold classic from a bygone era. Great songwriting and killer recording too.

10. Psychic Graveyard - A Bluebird Vacation

Caught these guys play in NYC, had my mind blown. I had been anxiously awaiting the release of this record ever since and it certainly did not disappoint.

11. Peel Dream Magazine - Agitprop Aterna

This band sounds like Stereolab. Enough said. Super enjoyable record.

12. Cold Meat - Hot and Flustered

Righteously pissed off punk rock with a sense of humour ("ZZ Top Hat") and nasty guitar tone.

13. FACS - Void Moments

We've had the pleasure of touring with FACS on more than one occasion and it is an absolute joy. Incredible musicians and people whose records, in my humble opinion, continue to get better and better.