METZ’s gear stolen in California

Toronto's METZ had their trailer full of all their gear and merch stolen in Santa Clarita, CA which was on the third day of their first tour in two years. The band say, "We’re determined not to cancel any shows and are en route to SF now, but to continue on tour as planned we have to purchase an entire new set of backline, a massive expense on top of the loss we’ve already incurred. We’re struggling to replace some pedals so if you’re in SF (or a city we’re hitting in the next day or two) and can help please DM us and we’ll get you into the show and be forever grateful." The full list of stolen gear in below.

The band's management have set up a GoFundMe to help try and recoup losses, if you'd like to help out. Also if you're in the Santa Clarita area, be on the lookout for their stuff. Again the full list of stolen gear is below.

You can also help by going to see METZ on tour which is a killer triple bill with Preoccupations and FACS. There are two NYC shows, Elsewhere Hall on December 9 and Bowery Ballroom on December 10. All dates are listed below.

We awoke in Santa Clarita, CA this morning to find our trailer, which was full of all our gear and all of our merch, had been stolen. Full list of missing gear in the slides, please be on the lookout!!! We’re determined not to cancel any shows and are en route to SF now, but to continue on tour as planned we have to purchase an entire new set of backline, a massive expense on top of the loss we’ve already incurred. We’re struggling to replace some pedals so if you’re in SF (or a city we’re hitting in the next day or two) and can help please DM us and we’ll get you into the show and be forever grateful: Pedals Needed:

Sans Amp Tech 21 Bas Driver DI

Electro Harmonix Big Muff

Boss NS-2

2x Boss TU-3

Boss DD-8

2x Voodoo Lab Pedal Power 2 Plus

Boss DD-5

Sans Amp Tech 21 NYC

Turbo Rat

Line 6 Delay Modeller

MXR Analog Chorus

El Nano Freeze

Akai Head Rush

Echo Day Dreamer

Death By Audio Interstellar Overdrive Deluxe

Roland SP404SX Linear Wave sampler

Keith McMillan Soft Step

Keith McMillan MIDI Expander

METZ - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Nov. 20 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Nov. 22 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Nov. 23 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - Showroom

Nov. 24 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore

Nov. 26 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

Nov. 27 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

Nov. 29 Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Park Theatre

Nov. 30 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

Dec. 2 Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room - Colectivo

Dec. 3 Detroit, MI - Museum of Contemporary Art

Dec 5 Ottawa ON - Bronson Centre

Dec. 6 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

Dec. 7 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Dec. 9 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere: Hall

Dec. 10 NY, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

Dec. 11 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

Dec. 13 Washington, DC - Union Stage

Dec. 14 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

Dec. 16 Chicago, IL - Metro

Dec. 17 Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace (METZ only)

Dec. 18 Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace (METZ only)

Apr. 01 - Leicester, UK - O2 Academy 2⁣

Apr. 02 - Blackpool, UK - Bootleg Social⁣

Apr. 03 - Manchester, UK - YES⁣

Apr. 04 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny⁣

Apr. 06 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo⁣

Apr. 07 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club⁣

Apr. 08 - Bristol, UK - Thekla⁣

Apr. 09 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store⁣

Apr. 10 - London, UK - Scala⁣

Apr. 11 - Lille, FR - L’Aeronef⁣

Apr. 12 - Antwerp, BE - Trix⁣

Apr. 13 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain⁣

Apr. 15 - Biarritz, FR - Atabal⁣

Apr. 16 - Vigo, ES - La Iguana

Apr. 17 - Porto, PT - Hard Club⁣

Apr. 18 - Lisbon, PT - LAV⁣

Apr. 20 - Madrid, ES - Independence Live⁣

Apr. 21 - Barcelona, ES - LA 2⁣

Apr. 22 - Nimes, FR - Paloma

Apr. 23 - Dudingen, CH - Bad Bonn⁣

Apr. 24 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks⁣

Apr. 25 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F⁣

Apr. 27 - Munich, DE - Kranhalle⁣

Apr. 28 - Vienna, AT - Arena Wien⁣

Apr. 29 - Berlin, DE - Lido⁣

May 01 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown⁣

May 03 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen⁣

May 04 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang⁣

May 05 - Groningen, NL - Vera⁣

May 06 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg⁣

May 07 - Cologne, DE - Artheater⁣