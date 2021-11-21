METZ’s gear stolen in California
Toronto's METZ had their trailer full of all their gear and merch stolen in Santa Clarita, CA which was on the third day of their first tour in two years. The band say, "We’re determined not to cancel any shows and are en route to SF now, but to continue on tour as planned we have to purchase an entire new set of backline, a massive expense on top of the loss we’ve already incurred. We’re struggling to replace some pedals so if you’re in SF (or a city we’re hitting in the next day or two) and can help please DM us and we’ll get you into the show and be forever grateful." The full list of stolen gear in below.
The band's management have set up a GoFundMe to help try and recoup losses, if you'd like to help out. Also if you're in the Santa Clarita area, be on the lookout for their stuff. Again the full list of stolen gear is below.
You can also help by going to see METZ on tour which is a killer triple bill with Preoccupations and FACS. There are two NYC shows, Elsewhere Hall on December 9 and Bowery Ballroom on December 10. All dates are listed below.
We awoke in Santa Clarita, CA this morning to find our trailer, which was full of all our gear and all of our merch, had been stolen. Full list of missing gear in the slides, please be on the lookout!!!
We’re determined not to cancel any shows and are en route to SF now, but to continue on tour as planned we have to purchase an entire new set of backline, a massive expense on top of the loss we’ve already incurred. We’re struggling to replace some pedals so if you’re in SF (or a city we’re hitting in the next day or two) and can help please DM us and we’ll get you into the show and be forever grateful:
Pedals Needed:
Sans Amp Tech 21 Bas Driver DI
Electro Harmonix Big Muff
Boss NS-2
2x Boss TU-3
Boss DD-8
2x Voodoo Lab Pedal Power 2 Plus
Boss DD-5
Sans Amp Tech 21 NYC
Turbo Rat
Line 6 Delay Modeller
MXR Analog Chorus
El Nano Freeze
Akai Head Rush
Echo Day Dreamer
Death By Audio Interstellar Overdrive Deluxe
Roland SP404SX Linear Wave sampler
Keith McMillan Soft Step
Keith McMillan MIDI Expander
METZ - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES
Nov. 20 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Nov. 22 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Nov. 23 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - Showroom
Nov. 24 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore
Nov. 26 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage
Nov. 27 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
Nov. 29 Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Park Theatre
Nov. 30 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
Dec. 2 Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room - Colectivo
Dec. 3 Detroit, MI - Museum of Contemporary Art
Dec 5 Ottawa ON - Bronson Centre
Dec. 6 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
Dec. 7 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Dec. 9 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere: Hall
Dec. 10 NY, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
Dec. 11 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore
Dec. 13 Washington, DC - Union Stage
Dec. 14 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
Dec. 16 Chicago, IL - Metro
Dec. 17 Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace (METZ only)
Dec. 18 Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace (METZ only)
Apr. 01 - Leicester, UK - O2 Academy 2
Apr. 02 - Blackpool, UK - Bootleg Social
Apr. 03 - Manchester, UK - YES
Apr. 04 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny
Apr. 06 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo
Apr. 07 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Apr. 08 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
Apr. 09 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store
Apr. 10 - London, UK - Scala
Apr. 11 - Lille, FR - L’Aeronef
Apr. 12 - Antwerp, BE - Trix
Apr. 13 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain
Apr. 15 - Biarritz, FR - Atabal
Apr. 16 - Vigo, ES - La Iguana
Apr. 17 - Porto, PT - Hard Club
Apr. 18 - Lisbon, PT - LAV
Apr. 20 - Madrid, ES - Independence Live
Apr. 21 - Barcelona, ES - LA 2
Apr. 22 - Nimes, FR - Paloma
Apr. 23 - Dudingen, CH - Bad Bonn
Apr. 24 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks
Apr. 25 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F
Apr. 27 - Munich, DE - Kranhalle
Apr. 28 - Vienna, AT - Arena Wien
Apr. 29 - Berlin, DE - Lido
May 01 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown
May 03 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen
May 04 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang
May 05 - Groningen, NL - Vera
May 06 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg
May 07 - Cologne, DE - Artheater