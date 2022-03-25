mewithoutYou announce farewell tour

mewithoutYou had originally said that 2020 would be their "last [year] as an active band," but when the pandemic put their final touring plans to a halt, they postponed and did their long-promised Brother, Sister tour last year. Now, they've announced a farewell tour, going down from May through August and hitting several cities all across the US and Canada, ending with a two-night stand in their Philly hometown.

NYC also gets two shows: August 4 at Warsaw and August 5 at Irving Plaza, and tickets for those shows are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Read our review of the Brother, Sister show they played in NYC this past December. mewithoutYou's final album is 2018's [Untitled], and you can read about on that on our list of the 100 best punk & emo albums of the 2010s. Pick up the accompanying [untitled] EP on purple vinyl in our shop.

