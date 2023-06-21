Mexican Summer announce 15th anniversary shows with Cate Le Bon, No Joy, Devendra Banhart, more

Indie label Mexican Summer turns 15 this year, and to celebrate are curating special "Fifteen Further" shows in NYC, Los Angeles, Mexico City and Paris. Here are the lineups:

Tickets for all four Fifteen Further shows are on sale now.

Mexican Summer also plans to celebrate 15 years with a reissue series. The first of those titles is No Joy's great 2013 album Wait to Pleasure, that's limited to 500 copies on black vinyl and features two bonus tracks, "Beauty" and "Dorian." It's out this Friday, and you can preorder it now.

Devendra Banhart's new Cate Le Bon-produced album will be his first for Mexican Summer and is out in September.

attachment-mexican summer 15 loading...

attachment-mex-nyc loading...

attachment-mex-paris loading...