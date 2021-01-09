Mexican Summer cuts ties with Ariel Pink after he attends pro-Trump riot

Independent label Mexican Summer has cuts ties with Ariel Pink after Ariel confirmed he was at the Capitol during the pro-Trump riot on Wednesday (1/6). "Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward," a statement from the label on social media reads.

Ariel said he had gone to the Capitol with John Maus and director Alex Lee Moyer "to peacefully show my support for the president." "i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap," he wrote on Twitter. "case closed."

In a tweet on Thursday (1/7), Ariel wrote, "welcome to the panoptigan," (panopticon?), continuing, "they wasted no time...save yourselves friends, cancel me now and turn me in before they come for you."