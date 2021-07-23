Mexico City band Girls Go Ska release debut album ‘Frente Al Mar’ (listen)

Girls Go Ska is a ska band from Mexico City who have been releasing singles since 2020 and just put out their debut album, Frente Al Mar, which has been given a US release by the Ska Punk International label (order yours), following a recent appearance on the Ska Punk International podcast. Despite the record label's name, Frente Al Mar isn't ska punk; it pulls heavily from jazz and rocksteady, making for a slower, cleaner, and more traditional approach to the genre, but still with a modern shine. The band sings entirely in Spanish, but whether or not you understand the lyrics, the language of these songs is universal. Listen for yourself below.