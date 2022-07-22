Meyhem Lauren & Daringer announce new album ‘Black Vladimir,’ share song ft. Conway

Queens rapper Meyhem Lauren has announced a new album, Black Vladimir, entirely produced by Griselda producer Daringer. It comes out August 26 via Black Truffle Enterprises, and it features Action Bronson, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Flee Lord, ELCamino and Hologram. It includes recent single "Broken Rubberbands," as well as the just-released "Red Pesto" with Conway. Meyhem Lauren says:

I went to Buffalo to kick it with Griselda. It was a Halloween show and Westside Gunn brought out me and Prodigy (Mobb Deep) as special guests. Afterward, I was in Buffalo for a few days with Daringer, Conway and Westside Gunn making some music. Wes saw the chemistry I had with Daringer and suggested we should do an album together. The first three songs we made in Daringer’s house. All of Griselda was there and it bore witness to the process, which is why you hear them doing ad-libs on songs their not even on. It was natural, fun, easy and it just flowed. Griselda is now a household brand; my cooking shows and other work were flourishing and growing. We had a little lull in between, but really picked things back up during the pandemic and now we’re finally here.

Listen to both singles below...